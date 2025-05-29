2027 Election: Another High-Profile Defection Looms As Tinubu Endorses Top PDP Governor
- In a significant twist of events, President Bola Tinubu has reportedly endorsed Enugu state governor Peter Mbah for a second term in office
- Arthur Eze, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, revealed this recently after maintaining that Tinubu is God's gift to Nigeria
- This is as more PDP governors are moving to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election weeks after Delta state governor collapsed the entire PDP structure and moved to the APC
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Amid the high-profile defections that have hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has endorsed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state for a second term.
Arthur Eze, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, made this disclosure in a statement released to the press.
According to the businessman, Governor Mbah elected under the platform of the PDP, is changing the face of the state without borrowing from any financial institution.
To buttress his claim about the governor’s performance in the past two years, Eze said President Tinubu has already endorsed Mbah for a second term, Vanguard reported.
He said:
“God is a wonderful God. He brought Peter Mbah to change Igboland. Let me tell you, Tinubu has already endorsed him for second term. Tinubu endorsed him for second term because he has character. He is very honest, nobody will stop him.”
5 PDP govs to work for Tinubu, APC
Arthur Eze made this revelation days after the release of a State House documentary in which he described President Bola Tinubu as “God’s gift to Nigeria.”
He spoke weeks after popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, alleged PDP governors have been compromised.
Primate Ayodele prophesied that the opposition in Nigeria would further become weakened as more PDP governors and senators could work for the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Another PDP gov threatens commissioners over move to APC
This came days after Governor Umo Eno of Abia state confirmed that he will be dumping the PDP for the APC soon, to members of his cabinet.
Governor Eno reportedly warned his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they did not join him in his defection move.
The governor also expressed confidence that he will be in control of the PDP structure even after decamping to the APC.
PDP speaks on "inevitable defeat" of Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Tinubu’s “defeat” in the coming 2027 election was “inevitable”.
In a communique issued at the end of the 99th meeting of the party’s NEC, the opposition party said Tinubu would lose “due to its dismal failure in government”.
As presented by Iliya Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP, the party accused Tinubu and the ruling APC of plotting a one-party rule, allegedly ‘out of fear of 2027 defeat’.
