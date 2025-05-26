The Labour Party has raised concerns over what it described as a major threat to the unity and integrity of its platform

The LP condemned the alleged attempts by Peter Obi to drag the party into a coalition aimed at democratically toppling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a statement issued on Monday, May 26, 2025, obtained by Legit.ng, Barrister Julius Abure's LP faction hinted that Obi will not get the 2027 presidential ticket automatically

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, the Labour Party (LP) on Monday, May 26, rejected any planned political coalition with other political parties.

Per a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, the LP's spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the party strongly advised presidential hopeful Peter Obi and LP stakeholders to steer clear of the coalition movements.

The Julius Abure faction of the party stressed that its leadership is not engaged in any coalition discussions with any political party, and consequently stated that it does not endorse Obi's fraternisation with the much-talked-about coalition leaders.

The LP called on the party faithful to remain focused, resolute, and unwavering in their support for the efforts of the national leadership, the board of trustees, its sole governor (Alex Otti), and other stakeholders working to bolster the party.

The LP said:

"His Excellency, Peter Obi, hours after he spoke of his intention to run under the Labour Party, was on Sunday, May 25, seen in a meeting of a pro-coalition group in Abuja without the permission and consent of the Labour Party leadership. This to us is really confusing and we think that Peter Obi has not come to terms with his intentions for the 2027 presidential race.

"We have consistently said that Labour Party will not go into any coalition or merger of any sort ahead of 2027 general election, therefore Obi's continued association with the coalition is not only distasteful but unacceptable to the party. It is also an affront to the party leadership and we view his position as a total disregard to the party's right to make decision bidding its affairs.

"We are therefore by this statement letting Nigerians know that the presidency for 2027 is open to anyone who wants to run under the platform of the party."

Labour Party not celebrating Obi's declaration

Legit.ng recalls that Obi recently shrugged off the coalition.

Despite his relationship with the promoters of a coalition of opposition political parties who are seeking to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, the former Anambra state governor told his supporters that he would contest the next presidential election on the LP platform.

Against the backdrop of Obi's remarks, an unmoved Labour Party declared its presidential ticket open.

The LP added:

"While we are not opposed to anybody running under the platform of the Labour Party in the 2027 general election, we need to make it categorically clear that the party has a long-standing rule on how its candidates shall emerge and automatic ticket is not one of the routes."

The LP's full statement shared on its verified X page can be read below:

LP's Peter Obi melts hearts

Earlier, Obi's ally, Serah Ibrahim, shared visuals of the presidential hopeful helping an elderly woman.

According to Ibrahim, while driving in Anambra state on his way for the burial of late Nollywood actress, Nkechi Winifred Nweje, Obi's entourage noticed a woman trying to board a bus on the other side of the road lifting a heavy bucket.

Ibrahim narrated the scene via her verified X handle with accompanying pictures.

