Obasanjo Sends Crucial Message to Nigerian Leaders: “We’re Not Done Yet”
- Former President Obasanjo has sent an important message to Nigerian leaders regarding the growth and development of the nation
- Obasanjo, who spoke at the launch of Sule Lamido’s autobiography, “Being True to Myself”, in Abuja, urged leaders to stay committed to national service
- He encouraged elder statesmen like the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, not to retire, insisting that the work of building Nigeria is still ongoing
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stated that Nigeria’s leaders’ objectives have not been accomplished, emphasising that their work in the country remains unfinished.
Obasanjo to leaders: Our duty to Nigeria is far from over
The former President made this remark at the ongoing public presentation of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido’s autobiography, “Being True to Myself”, held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.
Obasanjo, who encouraged Lamido and others not to retire yet, stated that it is their duty to ensure Nigeria reaches its desired destination, The Punch reported.
He said:
“Nigeria that we are working for, we haven’t gotten there. And I believe it is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that we get there.
“Our job is not finished until we are finished.”
State of the nation: Obasanjo voices concern
Meanwhile, ex-President Obasanjo has been vocal about the state of the nation.
Just recently, Obasanjo explained that Nigeria’s poverty is a result of mismanagement, despite the country’s vast natural and human resources.
Speaking at a dinner organized in his honour by the Abia state Government on Friday, April 11, at the Government House in Umuahia, Obasanjo emphasized that Nigerians "have no business with poverty" given the nation's abundant blessings.
In the same vein, the former president and elder statesman recently described corruption as a great monster ravaging the country’s existence that must be conquered before any meaningful achievements can be attained.
Legit.ng reported that the former president stated that he made efforts during his administration to check corruption.
Obasanjo, however, urged Nigerians to always play their part patriotically to ensure the nation defeats the scourge.
Read more about Obasanjo here:
- Tinubu’s FG reacts as Obasanjo declares Buhari’s administration “Worst in corruption”
- Moment Obasanjo was told to dump Christianity for Islam, Sultan reacts in trending video
- Obasanjo raises fresh alarm over failure of Oyan Dam Project, cites consequences
- PHOTOS: Jonathan, Atiku, other powerful politicians attend Obasanjo's dinner in Lagos
- Obasanjo alleges criminals, drug addicts, bandits are becoming traditional rulers
Obasanjo explains why he rejected English name
Previously, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had revealed why he no longer identified with "Matthew," one of the names given to him by his parents, stating he did not fancy it.
Obasanjo, who turned 88 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, disclosed this during a public lecture and book presentation in Abeokuta, Ogun state, where he also called for the decolonisation of African names.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.