Former President Obasanjo has sent an important message to Nigerian leaders regarding the growth and development of the nation

Obasanjo, who spoke at the launch of Sule Lamido’s autobiography, “Being True to Myself”, in Abuja, urged leaders to stay committed to national service

He encouraged elder statesmen like the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, not to retire, insisting that the work of building Nigeria is still ongoing

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stated that Nigeria’s leaders’ objectives have not been accomplished, emphasising that their work in the country remains unfinished.

Obasanjo to leaders: Our duty to Nigeria is far from over

Obasanjo speaks on the state of the nation, tells Nigerian leaders what to do. Photo credit: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Source: Getty Images

The former President made this remark at the ongoing public presentation of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido’s autobiography, “Being True to Myself”, held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

Obasanjo, who encouraged Lamido and others not to retire yet, stated that it is their duty to ensure Nigeria reaches its desired destination, The Punch reported.

He said:

“Nigeria that we are working for, we haven’t gotten there. And I believe it is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that we get there.

“Our job is not finished until we are finished.”

State of the nation: Obasanjo voices concern

Former president of Nigeria Obasanjo speaks during the London Global African Investment Summit at St James' Palace in London, England. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, ex-President Obasanjo has been vocal about the state of the nation.

Just recently, Obasanjo explained that Nigeria’s poverty is a result of mismanagement, despite the country’s vast natural and human resources.

Speaking at a dinner organized in his honour by the Abia state Government on Friday, April 11, at the Government House in Umuahia, Obasanjo emphasized that Nigerians "have no business with poverty" given the nation's abundant blessings.

In the same vein, the former president and elder statesman recently described corruption as a great monster ravaging the country’s existence that must be conquered before any meaningful achievements can be attained.

Legit.ng reported that the former president stated that he made efforts during his administration to check corruption.

Obasanjo, however, urged Nigerians to always play their part patriotically to ensure the nation defeats the scourge.

Read more about Obasanjo here:

Obasanjo explains why he rejected English name

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had revealed why he no longer identified with "Matthew," one of the names given to him by his parents, stating he did not fancy it.

Obasanjo, who turned 88 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, disclosed this during a public lecture and book presentation in Abeokuta, Ogun state, where he also called for the decolonisation of African names.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng