APC’s national publicity secretary Felix Morka has denied the attempt by the ruling party to turn Nigeria into a one-party state amid mass defections that hit the PDP in recent times

Morka spoke after ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and General Yakubu Gowon warned against the move

Morka explained how the PDP fared when it was in power and maintained that the ruling APC respects Nigeria’s democracy

Amid high-profile defections rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Felix Morka, said that the ruling party has no desire to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned against the creation of a one-party state.

He said any nation that must practice it must do so carefully and with a well-planned process and projected outcome.

Jonathan warned that any attempt to bring about a one-party state through political machinations to soothe only personal aspirations will be detrimental to the country.

Also, former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, said that the task of ensuring that Nigeria remains united and indivisible must be ensured by all.

"The nation could only make progress if national interest was put before any personal interest," Gowon said.

APC denies plans to create one-party state

Responding, Morka said that when the PDP, was in power, it controlled over 28 states without being accused of turning the country into a one-party state.

Speaking further, Morka said there’s nothing wrong with the PDP and Labour Party members defecting to the APC if they desire to identify with the ruling party’s processes, Vanguard reported.

Morka stated thus:

“Many of these people are coming in and saying, we want to be part of the process. We want to identify with that process. There’s nothing wrong with that. And you know, that does not mean that we desire for Nigeria to then become a one party system.

“As our country, both in the Constitution, in Electoral Act, and a plethora of other laws, have embedded systems that unmistakably make Nigeria a multi party and pluralist society. So, we cannot as a party desire to go against the force of the Constitution, to say we want a party. Because to do that, you have to change a lot, which is nearly impossible to change.”

The party’s spokesperson dismissed the one-party narrative, saying the APC only worries about how it would continue to protect itself.

