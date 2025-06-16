Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has downplayed speculations about his alleged defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress

Mutfwang spoke amid growing calls for him to dump the PDP and move to the APC following his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu

During a media chat, Mutfwang explained how he won the 2015 governorship election in Plateau State despite being just an LG chairman, insisting he cannot betray the people and his party

Ahead of the 2027 election, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has declared that he has no intention of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing recent speculation as baseless.

Mutfwang spoke amid a wave of defections from the PDP, including those of Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom state Governor Umo Eno, both of whom recently joined the APC with the full party structure in their respective states.

There have also been calls from a group within the APC urging Mutfwang, who recently met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to join the ruling party, a move that has sparked heated exchanges between the two dominant parties in Plateau.

Plateau remains a PDP state - Mutfwang

Addressing the defection rumours during a media chat, Mutfwang insisted that Plateau remains a traditional PDP state and that abandoning the party would amount to a betrayal of the people, Daily Trust reported.

“I haven’t had that conversation [of leaving PDP for APC] with anyone. The media has speculated a lot, but nothing has happened.

“There are two or three groups peddling that rumour. One group is well-intentioned. They know the APC has never really existed on the Plateau—I say that with every sense of responsibility. They’ve been in government by fraud for the past eight years.

“In 2015, they didn’t win that election. There was a wave of anger in the PDP that led to anti-party activities, but even then, the APC did not win. I was a local government chairman at the time. We adjourned the coalition at 8 p.m. to resume the next morning. But by 2 a.m., when I woke up to urinate, I found that the results had already been declared,” he said.

I won't betray Plateau people - Mutfwang

The governor said it would be unconscionable to betray the people who have stood by the PDP.

“That’s why I have always said my political future will be decided by God and the people of Plateau State. Wherever Plateau people go, that’s where we go.

“For us, this isn’t even a matter for discussion. I am a bona fide member of the PDP. I remain so. And I’m very optimistic that very soon, the PDP crisis will be a thing of the past,” he added.

