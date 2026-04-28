The Delta State Police Command has condemned the public execution of a suspect by a police officer in the Area Command Effurun of the state. The police condemned the incident, adding that the officer has been arrested and transferred to the force headquarters for disciplinary action.

The suspect, identified as Mene Ogidi, was reportedly arrested while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

Delta police condemn killing of a suspect by officer Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to the statement by Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, "the police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect."

In a viral video of the moment, Ogidi was seen being tied with a rope before he was shot by the officer, a development that has led to outrage by Nigerians.

Nigerians have started expressing their view about the killing. Below are some of their comments:

Frank Nero said that all the officers in the team should rot in jail:

"In a sane country, all those officers will rot in jail, but trust Nigerian politicians, what they just did, which they have been doing, is guaranteed promotion for more brutality in the upcoming elections. They will use them to commit more atrocious activities, but with more care."

John Femi alleged that the officer was trying to hide the truth by shooting the suspect:

"Omo, this officer is obviously hiding the truth and doesn’t want the suspect confessing, because what the hell is this? Every day I see a reason to hate NPF, and may the Government never pay your pensions, continue spending and living on illegal arrest and bills."

Ekene expressed the confidence that the police might be covering some truth:

"I believe the police might be covering something secret, which may be why they executed him so fast. Because the man was screaming with a loud voice to show them something, but they ignored him."

Aramide condemned indiscriminate killings by Nigerian security agencies:

"A few days ago, there were some soldiers going into a corps member's house and shot him in his bedroom, claiming accidental discharge. Today again, the police shot a suspect who was going to use a gun, according to the statement made. I personally feel that the officer might be trying to cover."

You can see the video of the incident on X here:

Source: Legit.ng