Nnewi South LGA, Anambra state - The Anglican bishop, Diocese of Amichi, Anambra state, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor has lambasted Nigerian politicians, saying that they prioritise their personal interests over the welfare of the masses.

The prelate also described many Nigerian political leaders as lacking a clear-cut political ideology, except to serve their personal interests.

Bishop Ikeakor warns President Tinubu of 2027 resistance, says the masses, not defecting politicians, will decide Nigeria’s future. Photo credit: Bishop Ephraim Ikeakor

Speaking at the Immanuel Anglican Church, Akwihedi, Nnewi South local government area of the state, during a pre-Synod briefing, Bishop Ikeakor condemned the rate at which politicians defect from one party to another, particularly to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This shows they are there for business, and their only interest is to grab power to loot against the provision of dividends of democracy for the people who voted them to power," he said.

Bishop Ikeakor faults defection to APC

The bishop queried why politicians would defect to a party that has “inflicted pains on Nigerians” and described the defectors’ campaign for continuity barely two years into a four-year tenure as “stupidity in the highest order.”

His words:

“We have businessmen in politics in Nigeria. We don’t have career politicians - we have politicians without political ideology in Nigeria. It is unfortunate that in Nigeria, we have looters whom we, the masses, mistake for political leaders.”

Bishop Ikeakor further lamented the state of Nigerian politics, saying:

“Campaigning now portends foolishness and lack of seriousness on the side of our political leaders - it means taking the citizens for granted. It is foolishness, and shows the politicians' insensitivity to the sufferings of the people.”

Nigeria under APC govt is directionless - Ikeakor

Ikeakor expressed concern about the direction of the country under the APC government, saying:

"Nigeria under the present administration is directionless. As a person, I don’t know where we are heading, as we have politicians who don’t care about their people.”

The bishop also criticised the National Assembly, describing it as “the most callous group of Nigerians.”

Why Tinubu's endorsement is not a surprise

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent after the briefing, the bishop said that defections to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and endorsements of President Bola Tinubu, were not a surprise given the nature of Nigerian politics, where politicians prioritise looting and corruption over the welfare of the masses.

The bishop issued a warning that despite the myriad of endorsements and defections, President Tinubu will still encounter difficult obstacles from coalition 2027, regardless of the number of lawmakers and governors who join the APC.

According to him, the president will still have to contend with mounting resistance even if all governors and lawmakers switch to his party.

The Anglican cleric clarified that governors' or lawmakers' defections do not imply support of the masses. He brought up Delta state, where the PDP governor joined the ruling APC. Ikeakor claimed that a large number of people in Delta were opposed to the governor's action, demonstrating that his defection was not supported by the people. He went on to say that many Akwa Ibom commissioners chose to resign, and lawmakers opted to break ties with the governor rather than defect with him.

This development, he said, demonstrated that the masses, not the political office holders, are the ones driving political change.

“If all the governors and lawmakers join the APC, they will eventually be disgraced in 2027, because, this government has used hunger, poverty, and hardship as weapons against Nigerians, and Mr. President has no regrets about it; instead, he is arrogant," the cleric told Legit.ng.

Another PDP governor breaks silence on defection to APC

In a related development, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has declared that he has no intention of defecting from the PDP to the APC, dismissing recent speculations as baseless.

Mutfwang spoke amid a wave of defections from the PDP, including those of Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom state Governor Umo Eno, both of whom recently joined the APC with the full party structure in their respective states.

There have also been calls from a group within the APC urging Mutfwang, who recently met with President Tinubu, to join the ruling party, a move that has sparked heated exchanges between the two dominant parties in Plateau.

