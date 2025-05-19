The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has tendered a public apology to President Tinubu and the APC over derogatory comments made by its member and leader Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

The NNPP’s national publicity secretary in Lagos, Dr. Oginni Olaposi, in a statement on Sunday, reaffirmed Kwankwaso's expulsion and warned him to stop using its name for political attacks

Recent court rulings, including one from the Abuja High Court, have upheld Kwankwaso’s expulsion from the NNPP

In a significant twist of events, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has apologised to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over recent verbal attacks on them by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso no longer represents the party - NNPP

The NNPP warned Kwankwaso against further use of its platform to attack Tinubu and the APC, saying the former Kano state governor had been expelled from the NNPP.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 18, in Lagos, the NNPP’s national publicity secretary, Dr. Oginni Olaposi, disowned Kwankwaso’s comments and stated that the party has formally severed ties with him and the Kwankwasiya Movement he leads.

“We hereby tender an unreserved apology to President Tinubu and the entire APC family, led by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for the unwarranted insults, abuse, and maligning statements issued by Kwankwaso,” Olaposi stated.

As reported by The Punch, he clarified that Kwankwaso no longer represents the NNPP in any capacity, following the formal termination of the Memorandum of Understanding between the party and the Kwankwasiya Movement.

“He was expelled long ago and should look inwards rather than blame others if his followers are now joining the APC,” Olaposi said.

NNPP cuts all ties with Kwankwaso

Recall that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso labelled defections after electoral victory as the "greatest political sin" and betrayal of public trust.

He spoke after receiving scores of defectors into the NNPP and reaffirmed the resilience of the Kwankwasiyya movement despite past efforts to destabilize it, particularly in 2015.

But Olaposi emphasised that the NNPP, under the leadership of its founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, is committed to constructive national development and not to reckless political attacks.

Olaposi reiterated that Rabiu Kwankwaso’s outbursts do not reflect the position of the NNPP.

“The recent attacks on President Tinubu are solely the opinions of Kwankwaso and his expelled group,” he said.

“Kwankwaso is the leader of the Kwankwasiya Movement, not the NNPP,” Olaposi asserted.

The party’s spokesman also referenced multiple court rulings, including a recent judgment by the Abuja High Court on April 3, and others from the Abia State High Court and the FCT High Court, which upheld Kwankwaso’s expulsion from the party.

Kwankwaso seen with APC chieftains

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso was seen at the Abuja airport with top politicians including Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin and former Senate President Pius Anyim.

Kwankwaso's aide described the encounter as a sign of unity and mutual respect, sparking speculation about potential political realignment.

This development came on the heels of Kwankwaso’s alleged meeting with President Tinubu and reported plans to defect from NNPP to the APC.

