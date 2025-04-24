Former Speaker of Kano State, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, has officially returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defecting from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Rurum, now representing the Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure constituencies in the House of Representatives, made the move ahead of the 2027 elections

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the defection in a tweet on Thursday, April 24

Kano state - As the 2027 election approaches, former Speaker of Kano state, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, now representing Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure in the House of Representatives, has officially defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and returned to his former party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari announced this in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, April 24.

The former presidential aide tweeted:

"Former Speaker of Kano State, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, now representing Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure in the House of Representatives, has officially announced his defection from the NNPP and rejoined his former party, the APC."

Photo of Rarum with Kwankwaso surfaces after defection to NNPP

Legit.ng reported that Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum's defection came a day after Kano South Senator, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, officially dumped the NNPP for the ruling APC.

Senator Kawu is the former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (House of Representatives) Matters.

The federal lawmaker confirmed his defection from the NNPP to APC in a brief statement to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

He confirmed his defection to the ruling APC on his Facebook page.

Delta governor dumps PDP, defects to APC

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumped the leading opposition party PDP and defected to the ruling APC.

The Delta governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, Governor Oborevwori dumped the PDP along with all his commissioners and all the stakeholders of the opposition party in the state.

