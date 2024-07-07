There is a fresh twist to the internal crisis rocking the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The NNPP's NEC disbanded its National Working Committee and confirmed Kano Governor Abba Yusuf's suspension and Rabiu Kwankwaso's expulsion

In a statement on Sunday, the leadership of the party also affirmed that its amended 2022 constitution and flag and logo remain inviolable

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Mr. Ajuji Ahmed and Mr. Dipo Olayokun as acting national chairman and national secretary.

On Sunday, July 7, the NEC in a statement made available to Legit.ng, also affirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state's six-month suspension and Senator Kwankwaso's expulsion from the party.

Ahmed and Olayokun led NWC are loyal to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state and the national leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The party said the decision of its Board of Trustees (BoT) to call to order the erring national officers of the party was in accordance with the Constitution of the party.

The resolution of the party was contained in a communique jointly signed by Umar Jibril and Omolara Johnson at the end of the NEC meeting held on May 27th, 2024.

The party further said Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) should be supported with all necessary information and documents on the petition against Kwankwaso, Alhaji Kawu, Ajuji, Buba Gatadima, Dipo Olayokun and the defunct NWC on the N2.5 Billion nominations fee and alledged campaign fund fraud.

The party maintained that its 2022 constitution as amended remains sacrosanct with the flag and logo of the party.

It stressed that the national headquarters of NNPP is situated at Willands Plaza Wuse Zone 4 Abuja, adding that no other parallel office shall be in operation as the national headquarters.

The communique said:

“The appointment of Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major and Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday as the National Chairman and National Secretary was confirmed and unanimously adopted.

“The recommendations of the Fact Finding Committee (FFC) and the Conflict Resolution Committee (CRC) on the Continuation of the six months suspension of Governor Abah Yusuf of Kano State and expulsion of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) were unanimously affirmed.

“The constitutional provision and recognition of the office of the founder of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) was reiterated and a vote of confidence was unanimously passed on the Founder – Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Antebonam.

“That Independent National Electoral Commission INEC should as a matter of urgency update the record of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to reflect the emergence of the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major as National Chairman and Comrade Oginni Olapos Sunday as the National Secretary.”

