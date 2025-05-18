President Bola Tinubu has been urged to address the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Shomolu local government area

The internal wrangling within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Shomolu, a local government area of Lagos state, seems to be deepening daily.

Stakeholders in the LGA recently called on President Bola Tinubu to address what they described as alleged injustice in the party’s chairmanship selection process.

Shomolu APC crisis: What really happened?

The ongoing dispute followed the alleged omission of Hon. Bowale Sosimi, a grassroots politician and loyal APC member, who was reportedly endorsed as the consensus chairmanship candidate by the local party structure.

Sosimi’s name was allegedly dropped at the last minute in favour of another aspirant, a development that has sparked widespread criticism and accusations of injustice.

Some stakeholders alleged that Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, the APC’s election coordinator in Lagos and a close ally of Tinubu, played a role in the removal of Sosimi’s name.

This is not the first time Hon. Sosimi has experienced such a reversal. In 2017, a similar last-minute decision allegedly led to his removal from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) list, paving the way for the eventual two-term tenure of Hon. Abdul Hamed Salawu (popularly known as Dullar).

The latest incident sparked further rift within the party, as party members and supporters of Sosimi challenged the fairness of the party’s internal processes.

Shomolu APC primary: Allegations of religious bias

The situation escalated following the circulation of a letter purportedly written by the Chief Imam of Shomolu, Sheikh Boonyamin Dabiri, appealing for the selection of a Muslim candidate.

However, key leaders of the Muslim community in Shomolu have disowned the letter, describing it as unauthorised and not reflective of the community’s official position.

Chairman-General of the Shomolu Muslim community, Alhaji Alabi Yunusa, said the Chief Imam allegedly acted independently and without administrative authority. He stated that all official communications from the community must be jointly signed by both the Chairman-General and the General Secretary.

On his part, Alhaji Rabiu Fatai, the general secretary, also criticised the letter, describing it as a breach of protocol.

He said the use of religion to influence political decisions was unacceptable. Similarly, Alhaja Nurat Lawal, the Iya Suna of the community, condemned what she termed the politicisation of religion.

She noted that the religious background of past chairmen had not necessarily translated into benefits for the Muslim population in the area.

Shomolu: Stakeholders demand justice and transparency

Meanwhile, several party loyalists and community leaders have issued a joint appeal to President Tinubu, urging him to review the situation and restore Hon. Sosimi’s candidacy.

They also called for an investigation into Hon. Faleke’s alleged role in the process, warning that failure to address the matter could lead to deeper internal divisions and weaken public confidence in the APC’s internal democracy.

The party is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

When is Lagos council election?

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) earlier announced that the state council election would hold on July 12.

Tope Ojo, LASIEC’s head of public affairs, said the election would feature 57 council chairmanship positions and 376 councillor seats, Premium Times reported.

The APC has continued to make the headlines ahead of the election. The Lagos state appeal committee of the party has reportedly received more than 100 petitions from dissatisfied aspirants seeking local government chairmanship and councillorship positions.

According to Punch, the petitions, submitted by party members across the 57 local councils in the state, contest the results of the primaries held last Saturday, May 10, 2025, which produced the APC’s candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

APC primary: Shomolu residents protest alleged imposition

Legit.ng also previously reported how some party members accused the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of allegedly plotting to impose a candidate for the Somolu Constituency 1 seat in the state House of Assembly in 2022.

At the time, aggrieved party members alleged that Sanwo-Olu, in connivance with the outgoing chairman of the council, Dullar, planned to impose one Abiodun Orekoya on the constituents.

