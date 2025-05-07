Abdullahi Ganduje said Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be welcomed if he decided to defect from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ganduje said the former NNPP presidential candidate in 2023 needs shelter because he is like a fish outside the water

He said it is morally right to accommodate Kwankwaso because the APC is deepening and widening democracy in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, said he will welcome the NNPP presidential candidate in 2023, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso if he decides to defect to the ruling party.

Ganduje said the ruling APC is spreading its wings across the country and can accommodate Kwankwaso if he wants to join.

Ganduje says APC will welcome Kwankwaso if he decides to join the ruling party. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje/Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after receiving the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, at the APC national headquarters in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, Ganduje said Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state is like a fish out of water and should not be abandoned If he calls for shelter.

“The APC is deepening and widening democracy in the country. Kwankwaso is a fish out of water, trying to find its way back into the waters.

“We cannot say we can’t accommodate him, because a friend in need is a friend indeed. We don’t want to leave him completely abandoned. We can still have him in if he wants to join us.”

“When you see your son running to where he would get shelter and you are a big brother in a big home, I think it is morally right to accommodate him. So, we cannot say we cannot accommodate him.”

Kwankwaso meets APC’s Barau Jibrin at Abuja Airport

Recall that Kwankwaso was seen at the Abuja airport with top APC politicians including Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin and former Senate President Pius Anyim.

Kwankwaso's aide described the encounter as a sign of unity and mutual respect, sparking speculation about potential political realignment.

This development came on the heels of Kwankwaso’s alleged meeting with President Tinubu and reported plans to defect from NNPP to the APC.

Read more stories on Kwankwaso:

Ganduje alleges Kwankwaso is seeking redemption in APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje threw a jibe at Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is dead, and Kwankwaso is seeking political salvation in the APC.

According to Ganduje, the ruling APC will welcome Kwanwaso back to the party and will see it as his homecoming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng