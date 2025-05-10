Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has labelled defections after electoral victory as the "greatest political sin" and betrayal of public trust

He spoke after receiving scores of defectors into the NNPP and reaffirmed the resilience of the Kwankwasiyya movement despite past efforts to destabilize it, particularly in 2015

The former governor of Kano state urged politicians to respect the people’s mandate and warned against underestimating the power of grassroots movements ahead of the 2027 poll

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and 2023 flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned politicians who defect to rival parties after benefitting from the support of the masses, describing such action as the greatest political sin.

Kwankwaso slams politicians dumping NNPP for APC

Kwankwaso blows hot as top politicians dumped the NNPP for the APC. Photo credit: Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso made the remarks in Kano while receiving scores of defectors from Takai local government area of Kano South into the NNPP at his Miller Road residence.

This came days after Senator Kawu Samaila of Kano South, among many others, officially defected from the NNPP to the APC.

The former Kano state governor recounted the resilience of the Kwankwasiyya movement despite attempts to derail it in the past, especially in 2015.

Kwankwaso reflected on past electoral experiences, noting that each election had served as a lesson.

“We all know the history of this movement. Unfortunately, in 2015, some individuals joined us with dishonest intentions. They brought disunity and tried to destabilize the movement. But thank God, the movement did not derail,” he said.

Kwankwaso: Defectors to APC will regret betraying Kwankwasiyya

Kwankwaso shares what will happen to those who betrayed the Kwankwasiyya movement. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

He emphasized that the Kwankwasiyya movement is people-centered and not driven by financial inducement.

Continuing, Kwankwaso criticized those who, after winning elections on the back of mass support, betrayed the people by defecting to opposition camps.

“This is the highest form of betrayal in a democratic setting. I don’t know of any greater political sin than when vulnerable people vote for you—rejecting deceivers and enemies of progress—and you turn around to join those same enemies after winning. Had the people known, they wouldn’t have voted for you,” he stated.

He urged aspiring leaders to take heed of the political lessons from Kano, warning against undermining the Kwankwasiyya movement.

“Fighting the Kwankwasiyya movement is a grave mistake for any politician. One may not understand until he engages in that fight—and then he’ll realize how tough it is to battle a solid wall,” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso concluded by congratulating the new members for joining the NNPP, expressing optimism that the movement would continue to grow and benefit all.

Ganduje promises to welcome Kwankwaso if he joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso was seen at the Abuja airport with top politicians including Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin and former Senate President Pius Anyim

Kwankwaso's aide described the encounter as a sign of unity and mutual respect, sparking speculation about potential political realignment

This development came on the heels of Kwankwaso’s alleged meeting with President Tinubu and reported plans to defect from NNPP to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng