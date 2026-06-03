RCCG's response to false narratives against Adeboye and the church has continued to make waves online

Amid the drama, Adeboye's son, Pastor Leke, reshared an old video of the influential clergyman listing three categories of madness

The video has captured reactions on social media as it comes amid criticism against Adeboye and RCCG

Pastor Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of Pastor EA Adeboye, aka Daddy GO of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has further sparked reactions with an old video from his father's sermon that he shared online.

In a post via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, June 2, Leke reshared an old clip of Adeboye listing three categories of madness.

Pastor Adeboye mentions three categories of madness in old video. Credit: eaadeboye/lekeadeboye

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a sermon, Adeboye mentioned the first category of madness as the visible madman on the streets. According to the cleric, it is the "lowest" and easiest category to avoid.

He described category two as a ' dressed-up madman' who is well-dressed, often wealthy or highly educated. Adeboye, however, described this category as a more dangerous form, as their erratic decisions or greed can wreak havoc without people realising they are unstable.

Adeboye described category three as the worst form of madness. According to the cleric, those in the category are obsessively following or paying attention to a person they know is crazy.

The video comes following the criticism that trailed RCCG's response to the false narratives against Adeboye on social media.

Reactions trail an old video from Pastor Adeboye's sermon reshared by his son, Leke. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

The church dismissed claims about Adeboye calling off a planned protest and support for President Bola Tinubu's administration as false.

"Pastor Adeboye only communicated the instruction of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to members of the RCCG on the updated plan to have the grand finale of the three-day prayer programme," the statement read.

The video Leke Adeboye reshared is below:

Watch the full video of Pastor Adeboye speaking about three categories of madness:

Reactions to Leke Adeboye's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

sobayodare reacted:

"Category 3 is the one who pays attention to a mad man."

daniel_tijesuni_ commented:

"This just shows how great Daddy GO is. The citizens of a whole country is accusing and calling out a man, who is not a politician, on why he is not solving the problems that require a president, 36 governors and numerous senators. GOD bless you Daddy and GOD will keep you for us."

tpearl_luxuryfloraldecor reacted:

"My own concern is, is it only Daddy GO that is a pastor in this country or what. I know God will fight for us."

t_h_o_m_z_y_ commented:

"Grandpaaaaa!! Category 2 yen gangan is what's going on now."

jesutoyosi_dorcas commented:

"You can have PHD and still be mad."

de_byde commented:

"Fully dressed and still Mad Alot of them are on social media. Some are holding offices, married men and women, young boys and girls looking good on the outward but really mad."

Spyro calls out Adeboye, others

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Spyro openly criticised prominent spiritual leaders, including Adeboye, for keeping quiet while insecurity and hardship continue to worsen across the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 26, the artist expressed frustration that churches and mosques are still conducting regular sermons and services without addressing the alarming state of the nation.

He said the silence of religious leaders while citizens face violence, fear, and economic stress is deeply troubling.

Source: Legit.ng