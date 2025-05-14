The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has criticised Patience Jonathan’s endorsement of Tinubu, describing it as a bad omen for the PDP

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has described former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan’s endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a troubling sign for the opposition party.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi stated that Patience Jonathan’s 'clear support' for Tinubu's re-election bid is not only a betrayal of PDP ideals but also an indication of ‘If you can’t beat them, join them'.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patience said she would campaign for Tinubu, following the support he and his wife, Oluremi, gave her in 2011, and now, it was time to reciprocate the good gesture.

She also reiterated that neither she nor her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, would be returning to the Aso Rock Villa.

Reacting, Akinniyi, told Legit.ng that:

"Patience Jonathan's clear endorsement of Bola Tinubu and APC — is an endorsement of a saying, "If you can't beat them, you join them". I wondered how she would want to support the party that truncated his husband's reelection bid. Although, this is politics.

"Ex-President Jonathan won't really have a chance at winning against a sitting southern President like Tinubu, and I will say it is a cool idea if he is no longer interested in contesting any election in 2027. However, his projected endorsement of Tinubu as stated by his wife is a bad omen for the PDP.

"I believe those calling on him to run again, wants to further ruin his reputation as a peaceful man. He no longer has the wide range of acceptance from Nigerians, since 2015 when he was defeated by Buhari led APC.

"With this endorsement, coupled with many that we have seen hitherto, it is open that we have more supporters of APC in PDP than those in support of the PDP itself."

What the PDP should do ahead of 2027 election

Continuing, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, further warned that more PDP members seem aligned with the APC than their own party and called on the party's leadership to form a coalition with other opposition parties to produce a popular northern candidate for the 2027 general election.

Akinniyi challenged the rationale behind returning power to the south in 2027, insisting that equity across regions must be maintained in the polity.

The PDP chieftain told Legit.ng that:

"If the PDP will have any fair chance at coming back to power in 2027, it must be through a coalition with other political parties and that must produce a popular Northern Candidate. If you read the body language of most PDP Governors, it's skewing towards a sheer support for Tinubu's 2nd term and they are mischievously clamouring for power to remain in the South. All these are to hand President Tinubu a second term without much ado.

"And I ask, in the PDP is it the turn of the South? How many years of rule do we have with a Northern President in the PDP? Which region(s) out of the 6 geo political zones are still wanting in terms of Nigeria's Presidency?"

Jonathan warns against one-party state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned against any attempt to create a one-party state in Nigeria.

Jonathan, during a memorial lecture in honour of the late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, in Abuja, warned that the move could endanger democracy and national unity.

Also speaking at the event, Peter Obi and Gen. Yakubu Gowon stressed the importance of prioritising national interest over personal ambition ahead of the 2027 election.

