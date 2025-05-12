The Federal Government has appointed 12 SANs, led by Chief Akin Olujinmi, to defend the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State at the Supreme Court

Eleven PDP governors are challenging the March 18 suspension of Governor Fubara and his deputy for six months and the state of emergency declaration by Tinubu

The AGF has filed a preliminary objection, arguing the case lacks merit, jurisdiction, and locus standi

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has assembled a formidable legal team of 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), led by former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), to defend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State at the Supreme Court.

This comes as 11 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed a lawsuit challenging the suspension of democratic governance in the oil-rich state.

The other Senior Advocates include Professor Kanyinsola Ajayi, Jelili Owonikoko, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, Tijani Gazali, Babatunde Obama , Olawale Fapohunda, Olumide Olujinmi, Akinyemi Olujinmi and Ademola Abimbola.

Other lawyers in the team are: Akinsola Olujinmi, Oluwole Ilori, Abdulwahab Abayomi, Mojeed Balogun, Jideuche Ezi and Ramat Tijani.

Meanwhile, there are expectations the Supreme Court may announce a date for the commencement of the hearing of the suit on Monday (today), May 12, 2025, The Punch reported.

Supreme Court: PDP govs have no case, says FG

A notice of preliminary objection filed on May 9, by the AGF to defend the president’s action challenged the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to entertain the suit.

The AGF asked the apex court to dismiss their suit as it did not fit into the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under section 232(1) of the 1999 constitution.

According to the AGF, “the plaintiffs have not disclosed any dispute let alone a justiciable dispute between the Federation and them.’’

Also, a special assistant to the president on Arbitration, Drafting and Regulations, Taiye Oloyede, defended the emergency rule declaration.

In a counter affidavit, Oloyede stated that by virtue of his position to the president, he knows the facts and circumstances which culminated in the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers state.

Oloyede stated:

“It is a matter of common knowledge that there was a very serious political crisis in Rivers State which had led to the governor of Rivers State and the House of Assembly not being able to work together.”

Tinubu’s seeks dismissal of the governors’ suit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Also, in a twist, Tinubu filed a defence at the Supreme Court against the suit filed by the PDP governors challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Fubara speaks on return as Rivers governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that he is not desperate to return to office days after Tinubu filed a defence at the Supreme Court against the suit regarding his suspension.

Speaking at a service of songs in honour of late elder statesman Edwin Clark on Sunday, Fubara distanced himself from supporters' fiery remarks calling for his reinstatement.

The embattled governor expressed concern that some actions taken by well-meaning supporters had inadvertently worsened his predicament.

