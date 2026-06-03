President Bola Tinubu's former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu's sister, has been kidnapped along with her twin sons in Ibadan



There was tension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, June 3, when some unknown gunmen kidnapped the sister of the former minister of power under President Bola Tinubu and the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside her twin sister.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened earlier in the day in the Challenge area of the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo.

The Punch reported that Femi Awogboro, one of the media aides to the former minister, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday. The unfortunate kidnapping of his younger sister, Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, alongside her twin sons, Peter and Paul, in the early hours of Wednesday," the statement reads in part.

The statement further explained that the 43-year-old was abducted at about 7:30 a.m when she was taking her children to school in Ibadan. The twin sons who were taken with her were 12 years old.

She was a former staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria and First Bank Pension Custodian before her voluntary retirement. She relocated to Ibadan with her children after her retirement, while preparing to join her husband in the United States.

The incident has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Joy Ikpefua said the people in power should also feel the pain:

"Anise, it will start touching even the people in power who are part of this govt or not speaking out against this govt. Let them also feel what the average Nigerians have been going through."

Abdulrosheed said it could be a set-up:

"E fit be a setup. The people ruling Nigeria can go to great lengths to stage anything and make it appear as though they were kidnapped and later rescued, only for Tinubu to be praised as a hero. On the other hand, it’s also possible that they were genuinely kidnapped. I just hope."

Lawal Olajide raised questions about the incident:

"The question is, who gave them the intel that they would pass that road at the time, who told them that they would leave the house that same day. How did the kidnappers know the exact place they would intercept the car? This is internal."

Hajji prayed for God's safety:

"God have mercy on us. God, please, be with them. What’s the solution to Nigeria’s security bayi? Olohun gba wa. When would we be ranked among the safest countries in the world?"

See the video of the scene on X here:

Source: Legit.ng