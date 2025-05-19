Nigerian veteran actress Hilda Dokubo is known for her outspokenness on politics and social issues

During a brief chat with Legit.ng, the seasoned thespian weighed in on the recent waves of political party defections

Hilda, who has been away from the big screen, spoke on her celebrated return in Omoni Oboli’s acclaimed movie Wives on Strike

Nigerian veteran actress Hilda Dokubo has reacted to the current political party defections going on in the country.

Legit.ng reports that there has been a recent wave of defections by federal opposition legislators to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This comes as the country's biggest opposition parties, which include the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, face internal conflicts.

Six Delta State House of Representatives members and two Enugu members have announced their departure from their previous political parties in favour of the ruling party.

In a dramatic twist, former Delta State Governor and 2023 PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, decamped to join Tinubu’s APC.

Hilda Dokubo reacts to party defections

During a brief chat with the Nollywood icon, she mentioned that the politicians defecting to the ruling party did so because they lacked ideology.

“They don’t have the ideology, so that’s what they are doing,” she said.

Speaking on her stance with the Labour Party, Dokubo, who is currently the Rivers state chairman of the opposition party, reaffirmed her commitment.

She further noted that she had her reasons for joining the Labour Party, distancing herself from the wave of political opportunism.

In her words:

“I am not leaving the Labour Party because I joined it based on Ideology.”

Hilda Dokubo speaks on the fate of Fubara

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the social justice advocate was outraged by President Tinubu's move to suspend the governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara and proclaim a state of emergency.

On March 18, 2025, Dokubo took to Instagram to criticise the president's announcement, calling it a plan to "capture the economic soul of Rivers State."

Speaking on the fate of Fubara, Hilda voiced optimism about Governor Fubara's eventual return to office. She emphasised the validity of his mandate and praised his commitment to public service.

In her words:

“He will come back, he was voted governor of the state by his people. He will come back. Hopefully, when he comes back, he will put in the work. He will be humble in winning.

Finding balance between politics and Nollywood

After being away from the movie scene for a long time, the veteran actress had a major comeback in Omoni Oboli’s blockbuster Wives of Strike, where she played the role of Ebere.

Speaking on her decision to join the project, Dokubo commended the film's compelling script and Oboli's creative input.

“The script of Wives on Strike was just so awesome, it was beautiful,” she said. “After i read the script and Omoni told me what character. I asked, can we let this woman be this kind of person and she agreed to it. It was just beautiful to have a big comeback.”

The character of Ebere resonated deeply with Hilda, who was super glad for the opportunity to give life to such story that reflects the silent struggles of many women.

“The story of Ebere is the untold story of a lot of women who lose people that they love so much, and they just talk about it without putting up a fight.,” she said.

“Ebere decided, no I am not talking about this, we already know the people who constitute this nuisance, and we are going to make sure we get to the end of it.”

When asked how she juggles acting and politics, the seasoned thespian mentioned that she doesn't strive for balance but only does the work as it comes by.

“I don’t try to find any balance, I just do my work as they come,” she said. “I am kind of compartmentalised in my mind. So there is a place for family, for school, for work, other people and all of that.”

Hilda Dokubo shares campaign poster

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the veteran actress joined the race for a seat in Nigeria's political realm.

The actress shared her campaign poster on her Instagram page and would be vying for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The actress' fans assured her of their undivided support as many commended her for such a move.

