Fuji musician Saheed Osupa used his stage performance at a carnival to demand the immediate release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren

The singer sent an urgent message to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to take action as soon as possible

Netizens praised the musician for speaking up for the innocent children whose parents have not enjoyed the national cake

Fuji music star Saheed Osupa has added his voice to the growing concern over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State on May 15.

His appeal was directed at the government, a call that naturally extends to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde as the leaders responsible for federal and state action.

Fuji star Saheed Osupa uses carnival performance to beg Tinubu, Makinde over kidnapped Oyo students. Photo: saheedosupa/officialasiwajubat/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

Saheed Osupa used his stage at a carnival performance to pause the music and speak directly to the issue.

He urged authorities to act quickly, stressing that the families of the abducted children had not enjoyed any special privilege from the nation and deserved urgent protection.

The Yoruba singer's words carried a strong demand for immediate intervention to secure the release of the victims.

He said the government should do whatever must be done to secure the release of the abduction victims, even if they have to negotiate with the terrorists.

“The government should rescue those children. Their fathers and mothers did not benefit from the national cake of this country. Find a way to settle the issue and set the schoolchildren free as soon as possible. The government, I'm talking to you, take actions as fast as possible. Whatever it takes, rescue those innocent kids. If you have to negotiate for their release, then you must. Those schoolchildren needs to be set free ASAP.”

Watch Saheed Osupa's video below:

Reactions trail Saheed Osupa's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many commenters praised the singer for speaking up, while others called for stronger action against criminals.

@AshleyYounx:

“Even though the kidnapped children and teachers have been rescued, Nigerian security agencies must also ensure that the kidnappers are arrested and brought to justice It is not enough to bring back our children and teachers those responsible for the crime must be held accountable”

@Pros4luv:

“Hope they won’t cancel him. Cuz it’s rare for a Fuji artiste to criticize Tinubu’s government”

@sonofarinze:

“Two weeks since Ogbomoso. Children's Day came and went. The silence from Aso Rock is the policy. Saheed Osupa is right to speak up. When the parents aren't connected, the system doesn't hurry.”

@PROFESS0R1990:

“Where is pasuma. Where is k1. Eyan o le waye daran”

@yemoyanky:

“I honestly don’t know why they have to suffer so much”

Saheed Osupa speaks on Oyo school abductions, says victims' parents never enjoyed national cake. Photo: saheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Saheed Osupa addresses rift with Governor Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saheed Osupa spoke about his rift with Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

The singer said he worked during Makinde's 2019 election campaign and was promised rewards after the victory, but alleged that those promises were not fulfilled.

Osupa also claimed that his car was damaged during the campaign and that a promised replacement never came, insisting that people should make proper enquiries before judging his stance against the governor.

Source: Legit.ng