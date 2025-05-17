Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has warned members of his cabinet against abandoning him at public functions, adding that any cabinet member caught in the act would be sacked with immediate effect.

In a trending video, the governor warned that he would sack any cabinet member he could not find behind him anytime he was outside, adding that his simplicity should not be misinterpreted as weakness.

The governor added that he was issuing the warning to the commissioners and aides because when people hear that the commissioners from their local government have been fired, they should know that it was because of insubordination.

He noted that it was wrong for him, as the governor, to be left at an event while the commissioners and aides were nowhere to be found. According to him, the commissioners and aides are his "first 11", and their job is a full-time, 24/7 one.

Eno emphasised the importance of loyalty, protocol and presence, adding that every cabinet member must be committed to their office responsibilities. He stressed that he did not announce his movement and that it is mandated on his commissioners to see him return to his office of lodge.

He further stressed that he can stop anywhere, and if there is an issue, the commissioner in charge of the issue raised must be ready to attend to him. He expressed concerns about a recent development, alleging that some appointees routinely disappear as soon as official engagement ends, stating that such practice must stop with immediate effect.

See the video of the moment here:

