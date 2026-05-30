Breaking: Wike Silent as Turaki-Led PDP Announces Jonathan as 2027 Presidential Candidate
- Goodluck Jonathan was the named PDP presidential candidate by a faction led by Governor Seyi Makinde
- Jonathan was absent from the affirmation ceremony, leaving his candidacy status uncertain
- Nyesom Wike’s silence adds tension to PDP’s internal divisions ahead of 2027 elections
FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been announced as the presidential candidate of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Governor Seyi Makinde and led by the Turaki structure, in a development that has triggered fresh political debate within the opposition party.
The announcement was made at a factional affirmation ceremony where party leaders endorsed Jonathan for the 2027 presidential race, although the former president was not present and has yet to publicly confirm any interest in contesting.
Jonathan absent as faction proceeds with affirmation
Despite being named as the faction’s choice, Jonathan did not attend the event, and there has been no official indication from him regarding acceptance of the nomination or intention to run in the next general election.
The development has added a new dimension to ongoing internal divisions within the PDP, particularly as competing power blocs continue to jostle for control ahead of 2027.
Certificate of return given for safekeeping
In a symbolic move, the certificate of return was handed to Fred Agbedi, a sitting member of the House of Representatives from Bayelsa State, to hold in custody pending Jonathan’s decision on whether he will formally enter the race.
Party officials said the arrangement was designed to preserve the nomination while awaiting a clear response from the former president.
Wike remains silent as factional tensions deepen
Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who is known to wield significant influence within rival PDP structures, has not publicly reacted to the announcement.
His silence has fuelled speculation within political circles about possible reactions from other factions of the party, as internal disagreements continue to shape the PDP’s positioning ahead of the 2027 elections.
The latest development underscores the widening cracks within the PDP, as multiple blocs within the party pursue differing strategies and alignments ahead of the next general election cycle.
Analyst slams PDP
Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 30, Samuel Aye, said:
"Where is Gwas
PDP accuses Wike
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, of threatening to shut down former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ratification ceremony venue in Abuja.
The PDP said Wike threatened to shut down the premises of A Class Event Centre in Abuja if the venue hosts Jonathan’s event.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944