Goodluck Jonathan was the named PDP presidential candidate by a faction led by Governor Seyi Makinde

the Jonathan was absent from the affirmation ceremony, leaving his candidacy status uncertain

Nyesom Wike’s silence adds tension to PDP’s internal divisions ahead of 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been announced as the presidential candidate of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Governor Seyi Makinde and led by the Turaki structure, in a development that has triggered fresh political debate within the opposition party.

The announcement was made at a factional affirmation ceremony where party leaders endorsed Jonathan for the 2027 presidential race, although the former president was not present and has yet to publicly confirm any interest in contesting.

Wike Silent as Turaki-Led PDP Announces Jonathan as 2027 Presidential Candidate

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan absent as faction proceeds with affirmation

Despite being named as the faction’s choice, Jonathan did not attend the event, and there has been no official indication from him regarding acceptance of the nomination or intention to run in the next general election.

The development has added a new dimension to ongoing internal divisions within the PDP, particularly as competing power blocs continue to jostle for control ahead of 2027.

Certificate of return given for safekeeping

In a symbolic move, the certificate of return was handed to Fred Agbedi, a sitting member of the House of Representatives from Bayelsa State, to hold in custody pending Jonathan’s decision on whether he will formally enter the race.

Party officials said the arrangement was designed to preserve the nomination while awaiting a clear response from the former president.

Wike remains silent as factional tensions deepen

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who is known to wield significant influence within rival PDP structures, has not publicly reacted to the announcement.

His silence has fuelled speculation within political circles about possible reactions from other factions of the party, as internal disagreements continue to shape the PDP’s positioning ahead of the 2027 elections.

The latest development underscores the widening cracks within the PDP, as multiple blocs within the party pursue differing strategies and alignments ahead of the next general election cycle.

Analyst slams PDP

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 30, Samuel Aye, said:

"Where is Gwas

PDP accuses Wike

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, of threatening to shut down former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ratification ceremony venue in Abuja.

The PDP said Wike threatened to shut down the premises of A Class Event Centre in Abuja if the venue hosts Jonathan’s event.

Source: Legit.ng