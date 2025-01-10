The governor of Akwa Ibom state has disclosed his cabinet and relieved all commissioners appointed by his predecessor, of their duty

Governor Umo Eno said though the commissioners performed excellently in their respective officer but his administration needed fresh professionals on board

The sacked commissioners were members of former Governor Emmanuel's cabinet but were retained by Eno to stabilise his administration at the time he assumed office on May 29, 2023

Akwa Ibom state, Uyo - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on Friday, January 10, announced the dissolution of his cabinet, asserting that he needs to bring new persons on board.

Why Governor Eno sacked entire cabinet members

Governor Eno revealed this while speaking during a valedictory session at the exco chamber, on Friday.

According to Eno, none of the commissioners under performed, all of them delivered on their responsibilities but they had to be replaced for new set of professionals to be brought into the government.

“For me, if you were to be changed based on non-performance, I think none of the Commissioners would go. All of you have delivered and that’s why the Arise Agenda has succeeded. But we must come to the end of a season, start another season and keep moving,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor added that a valedictory dinner will be held on Friday evening at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, in honour of the outgone exco members.

As reported by Daily Trust, most of the commissioners have been in office for almost 10 years as some of them served under the previous administration led by former Governor Udom Emanuel.

The commissioners and advisers were said to have been retained to allow Governor Eno compensate them for the services they rendered since they were not rewarded by the time the last administration came to an end on May 29, 2023.

