Despite their oath of office, local council chairpersons in Akwa Ibom state have been told their job is unsafe

Governor Umo Eno said he would sack any top local government officials living in the state's metropolis instead of their local constituency

He, however, promised to construct lodges for principal officers at the local council headquarters

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has intended to dismiss any local council official not residing in their rural communities.

The governor announced this on Thursday, December 7, during the swearing-in ceremony of an interim administration for the state's 31 local government areas.

Section 78 of the Akwa Ibom State Law 2017 mandates principal officers of local councils to reside in their designated areas. Photo Credit: Akwa Ibom state govt

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly had approved the governor's request to establish an interim administration following the expiration of the elected officials' tenure.

While administering the oath of office to the new appointees, Governor Eno emphasised his commitment to enforcing their residency in their respective domains.

What the law says

He referred to Section 78 of Akwa Ibom State Law 2017, which mandates principal officers of local councils to reside in their designated areas.

Violating this section, he warned, would be considered "misconduct" and treated as an "indictable offence."

As reported by Premium Times, he said:

“Let me state very clearly that you must reside in your respective local government areas. You cannot administer your council from another location.

“If you are living in Uyo and governing your local government, if I find out I will gather intelligence, compile my records, we will announce you removed.

“Go home and stay with your people, make the local government work. If you know you won’t stay in your local government area, you are free to resign now.”

Akwa Ibom govt to construct lodges for principal officers of LGAs

Previously, the governor had proposed a bill to the State Assembly to compel local council principal officers to reside in their areas, but it was withdrawn after discovering an existing law covering this requirement.

Governor Eno also disclosed plans to construct lodges for principal officers at local council headquarters, as mentioned during the presentation of the 2024 appropriation bill.

It remains unclear how the governor intends to ensure the compliance of council chairpersons, who predominantly work from Uyo, the state capital.

Despite previous efforts by a former governor to provide lodges for council officials, many of these facilities have been abandoned and overrun by weeds.

