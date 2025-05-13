Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno has reacted to reports of dumping the PDP and defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Speaking at a church in Lagos state, Governor Eno denied imminent defection but maintained his service to the people his priority

Eno referenced wisdom from the sons of Issachar in the Bible and encouraged the people to understand political times and seasons wisely

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has again dropped a bombshell regarding his rumoured defection plans.

I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow - Gov Umo Eno

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service organised in his honour at The Apostolic Church, Maboju Assembly in Lagos state, Governor Eno said he does not know his next political platform, but promised to remain a governor connected to the people, regardless of his future political party.

As reported by Premium Times, Governor Eno, however, said his statement does not mean he was going anywhere.

“I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow, whether PDP, APC, or YPP. These are just for political convenience and enlightened state interest. But it will never define who I am.

“I will remain a governor connected to the people, regardless of party. I will continue to unite all our parties, regardless of where God will take me to. That is not to say I am going anywhere,” Eno said.

“But I’m saying that,” he added, before throwing in a chorus of a popular Christian hymn, “Oh, the future lies before me,” as a complement.

Akwa Ibom governor speaks on political future

Flanked by his children and assisted by the congregants, Mr Eno told the people not to be afraid, urging them to understand the signs of the time, and cited the sons of Issachar, the Bible figures reputed for being able to read their circumstances and respond wisely.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom hinted at a possible defection from the PDP to the APC, citing the party’s internal crisis as a reason.

Speaking during a constituency meeting, he likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft that can no longer take him to his political destination.

Timothy Osadolor, the PDP’s deputy national youth leader, condemned Governor Eno’s planned move and explained what he should do instead of defection.

Momodu rules out possibility of Atiku joining APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain and Atiku Abubakar's ally, Dele Momodu, has said the former Vice President is not planning to join the APC.

Legit.ng recalls that the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nigerian election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, recently claimed that his erstwhile principal, Atiku, is on his way out of the PDP.

But speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu countered Okowa and stated that Atiku is focused on the 2027 election as a leader of the country's opposition.

