FCT Minister Nyesom Wike announced Rainbow Coalition's role in choosing the 2027 Rivers governorship candidate

The coalition comprises PDP, APC, LP, and AA, yet to decide on a candidate

Wike encouraged candidates to join the Rainbow Coalition for political relevance in Rivers State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State - The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, said the “Rainbow Coalition” will choose Rivers governorship candidate in the 2027 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and Action Alliance (AA) made up the “Rainbow Coalition.”

Wike said the “Rainbow Coalition” has yet to settle on a flagbearer for the 2027 Rivers gubernatorial election.

According to Wike, the decision of who becomes the Rivers governorship candidate will be taken jointly under the coalition’s leadership.

As reported by The Punch, Wike made this known on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at a luncheon organised for coalition candidates in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The former Rivers state governor dismissed speculation that any individual has already secured the ticket.

“The Rainbow Coalition, we have not chosen who will be the governor of Rivers State. But we have party candidates who have emerged under the Rainbow Coalition. The only decision we have taken is that we are going to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The FCT minister urged all candidates from the four parties to sustain their grassroots mobilisation until the coalition formally arrives at a unified position.

Wike added that every candidate in the alliance is “okay for Rivers State.”

He said that anyone seeking elective office must align with the “Rainbow Coalition” to be relevant.

“If you want to be important in the politics of Rivers State, come and join the Rainbow Coalition. If you want to be governor, come here.”

2027: Fubara Snr declares Rivers governorship bid

Recall that Blessing Fubara, the elder brother of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declared his intention to contest in Rivers’ 2027 governorship election on the platform of the NDC.

Fubara Snr stated that he stood on competent, reliable, and reputable ground to restore the soul of oil-rich Rivers state.

The NDC member explained that the political happenings in Rivers cannot be overemphasised, alleging that the state is impoverished.

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APC speaks on why Fubara withdrew from primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the APC national chairman stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara's withdrawal from the party's primary was a personal decision, ensuring due process was followed.

However, Nigerians expressed mixed reactions, comparing Fubara's situation to other political figures and criticising his strategy.

The comments showed frustration over political loyalty and the impact of godfatherism in Nigeria's governance landscape.

Source: Legit.ng