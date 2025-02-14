Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno has ordered that any of his newly appointed commissioners and aides who celebrated their appointment in Uyo, the state capital, would be sacked

Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, has ordered security agencies to stop all the 27 commissioners and special advisers who have been nominated to be part of the state executive council from celebrating their appointments.

According to the governor, the celebration of their appointments should not be held in Uyo, the state capital, rather, it should be celebrated in their respective local villages.

The Sun reported that the governor vowed to remove the name of any nominee found flouting this directive within 24 hours.

The governor then instructed that the yet-to-be-screened and confirmed return to their various local government areas for the celebration of their nominations and that they should celebrate with their people.

Eno ordered security to monitor new appointees

He called on the director of security to ensure that the appointees complied with the directive and any appointee and that any of them who chose to celebrate in the state capital should be reported for immediate disciplinary action.

The governor gave the order on Thursday, February 13, while inaugurating the Bureau of Statistics Board, Labour, and Industrial Committee at the Banquet Hall at the government house in Uyo. He noted that the development was necessary to strengthen the ties between the appointees and the people at the grassroots.

His statement reads in part:

“Any nominee, except those from Uyo, who disregards this directive and celebrates in the capital will be sacked within 24 hours.”

Akwa Ibom governor signed minimum wage agreement

Recall that the governor recently signed the new minimum wage agreement he had with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, which eventually put an end to the industrial strike action that the workers earlier embarked on. Sunny James, the NLC chairman in the state, announced the suspension of the strike on Wednesday, December 4.

According to James, the state government has agreed to pay a new minimum wage of ₦80,000 starting from November 1, 2024. Additionally, the monthly pension for retirees has been increased by ₦32,000. The differential arrears for November 2024 salaries will be settled on or before the end of February 2025, while December 2024 salaries will reflect the agreed new wage.

Eno takes action on fuel price hike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has established a 13-member Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee (PPMC) to address the fuel crisis in the state, where the commodity is being sold at ₦2,500.

The committee, chaired by former lawmaker Godwin Ekpo, aims to tackle fuel scarcity and sharp practices. Members include representatives from various ministries, the Nigeria Labour Congress, and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The fuel crisis began when IPMAN directed members to shut down filling stations over the alleged confiscation of trucks by the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe. This led to a petrol price hike of ₦2,500 per litre and tripled transportation costs.

