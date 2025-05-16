Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman raised concerns online after he called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The activist opened up on how he confided in the anti-graft commission about a business model he was developing

Following that, the anti-graft commission accused VDM of intellectual property theft, which he reacted to

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman has made a case against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a recent video, the TikToker claimed that he gave EFCC a blueprint of a business idea to set up an online platform against online scams between Chinese manufacturers and retailers.

Verydarkman cries out after confiding in EFCC. Credit: @verydarkman, @efccofficial

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that when VDM was in China, he disclosed that his mission in the foreign country was to expose the hidden fraudulent dealings involving Chinese suppliers, manufacturers, and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Following that, the activist mentioned that he revealed the sketch of how he intended to fight this online corruption with the anti-graft commission during his detention.

VDM mentioned that he told EFCC he was working with some tech experts to develop an application. And that he wanted them to also be part of the project in a way that they would also benefit from it.

Days after his release, the online critic cried out about how they were trying to pin crimes on him just to get him jailed.

According to the dark man, a woman named Princess Barbara Odoh was accusing him of intellectual property theft. VDM said that the woman claimed he stole her idea of trying to create a system to stop vendors from scamming customers on social media.

VDM explained that when he went to China, he invested a lot of money into his idea about combating scams by online vendors since he already uses his platform to help people recover their funds. He then wondered how the woman, Princess Barbara Odoh, could accuse him of intellectual property theft when she had no social media presence.

VDM calls out EFCC

In a fresh development, the critic argued that it was no coincidence that a few days after the EFCC granted him bail, they brought him back to discuss intellectual theft.

Verydarkman queries EFCC about his business plan. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

He stated that if Princess Barbara actually provided the EFCC a similar suggestion two years ago, it should be documented.

VDM urged the EFCC to compare their recorded clips and explain how he stole Barbara's idea.

He further said that the anti-graft commission wants to steal his plan and profit from it.

In his words:

“Everything is making sense to me now,dear @officialefcc I have given you guys the blueprint of my idea which you all applauded me,the whole thing I told you was recorded in a video,it’s not a coincidence that after you granted me bail few days later you brought me back to your interrogation room to talk about intellectual theft,here is the thing if she truly gave you a similar idea few 2years ago then it was recorded I think we should play it back and compare,else I feel you guys want to st3al my idea and make money off it.”

Watch hiim speak below:

Video of VDM limping after regaining freedom trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Verydarkman after his release from EFCC’s detention has left many fans worried.

Hours after VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition.

The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured. However, what stood out from the viral clip was VDM’s walking steps. The controversial online critic appeared to be limping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng