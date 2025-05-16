Social media critic VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, has shared a heartbreaking video online

VDM revealed how he had gone to the hospital to do a blood group and genotype test but ended up being disappointed by the result

The critic shared a video where he enlightened Nigerians on the risks of not finding out theirs early

It was a tough moment for VDM after he discovered his real genotype. Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, went online to share this new discovery about himself.

The online critic, who was re-arraigned by the police over the cyberbullying of Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, and others, informed his fans about the outcome of his genotype test.

According to him, he had just decided to go for a blood group and genotype test, as he had never done one before. Unfortunately, his test result diagnosed him as having the 'AS' genotype.

His result broke his heart as he thought he was 'AA' all his life. VDM stated in the video that if he was just discovering this at 31, then there are many others out there who are going into relationships and marriages without checking.

VDM noted that he asked three ladies who had the potential of getting serious with him and discovered they were all 'AS', further breaking his heart. This made him realize that a lot of Nigerians are going through the same.

He wrote:

"This discovery about myself fkd me up for a moment so I had to share to raise the awareness"

He gave an example of a woman he used to know whose daughter always had crises because she was 'SS'. It was a serious issue, and she never had peace of mind.

The critic also noted that he had just found out that his neighbour's daughter is 'SS' because when he asked his partner, she said she was 'AA', which was a clear example of not having the right information.

He advised Nigerians to take their health and future seriously and make sure they know their genotypes before marriage, so as not to bring innocent children into the world to suffer.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Verydarkman shared the kind of pain he passes through as a result of his activism on social media.

In a post, he said that the number of his enemies has greatly increased as the people he fights against are also against him.

He shared the health challenge he was battling with as a result of what he does on the social networking app daily.

