Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Theo Abu Agada, a political activist, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack Hannatu Musa Musawa, minister of art, culture, tourism and the creative economy.

Legit.ng reports that according to Agada, Musawa "has been an absolute disaster".

President Tinubu urged to sack Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts, culture, and creative economy over alleged incompetence. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

The spokesperson for the Northern Renaissance Network (NRN) wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page recently:

Snapshot of Hannatu Musawa

Musawa is a legal practitioner, politician, and author who has served as Nigeria's minister of art, culture, tourism and creative economy since 2023. She is from Katsina state in northern Nigeria and belongs to the Hausa-Fulani ethnic group.

Musawa has been involved in Nigerian political affairs, both as a candidate and an activist. She contested for a legislative seat in the federal house of representatives, aiming to serve her constituency and the public. She also served as a lawyer on the prosecution team in the 2003 presidential election petition involving Muhammadu Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Group asks Tinubu to sack minister Badaru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu is facing mounting calls to sack Mohammed Badaru, Nigeria's minister of defence.

This follows concerns from elected public officials over Badaru's handling of the country’s alleged deteriorating security situation.

In a press statement signed by its executive director, Ms. Amina Mohammed, Ethics Vanguard criticised the former Jigawa governor for allegedly failing to safeguard lives and property, declaring that insecurity has reached a critical level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng