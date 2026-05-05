NCAN praises NCC's policy for telecom operators to automatically compensate subscribers for poor service

NCC's shift to local monitoring captures real user experiences beyond national averages

The dual strategy promotes compensation alongside mandatory investment in network upgrades for lasting improvements

The National Consumers Advocacy Network (NCAN) has praised the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, for introducing a policy compelling telecom operators to compensate subscribers for poor network service.

The group described the directive as a bold and consumer-focused move that places the interests of millions of Nigerians at the centre of telecommunications regulation.

NCC new order forces telcos to compensate subscribers for poor service. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and signed by its President, Tobi Olanrewaju, NCAN said the policy marks a major shift in regulatory enforcement, moving away from what it called years of weak oversight to a system built on accountability and measurable consumer benefits.

Automatic compensation restores consumer confidence

According to the group, the policy, already implemented by some major telecom operators through airtime credits, signals the end of an era where subscribers suffered poor service without consequences for service providers.

“For years, Nigerian telecom subscribers have endured substandard service quality with little or no consequence for operators. What we are witnessing under Dr Aminu Maida is a clear assertion that regulatory oversight must translate into tangible benefits for consumers,” the statement said.

NCAN noted that the decision to make compensation automatic, without requiring subscribers to file complaints, reflects practical and responsive leadership.

The group said many Nigerians often lack the time, knowledge, or resources to pursue lengthy complaint processes, making automatic compensation a fairer and more effective solution.

“This intervention acknowledges a fundamental principle—that the burden of service failure should not rest on the consumer,” Dr Olanrewaju added.

Monitoring service quality at local levels

The advocacy group also commended the NCC’s decision to monitor service quality at the Local Government Area level rather than relying on broad national averages.

It described the move as a smarter way to capture the real experiences of users across communities, especially in underserved areas where poor service is often ignored in national reports.

NCAN said this approach sets a new benchmark for regulatory innovation and aligns with global best practices where operators are held accountable for service failures.

Beyond Compensation: Long-term network improvement

Beyond immediate relief for subscribers, the group praised the Commission’s push for increased infrastructure investment by telecom operators.

Dr Olanrewaju said the NCC’s dual strategy—compensation for past failures and mandatory investment in network upgrades—shows a long-term commitment to lasting service improvement.

“It is particularly commendable that the Commission is not stopping at compensation but is compelling operators to invest in network upgrades,” he said.

He added that operators should see the directive as an opportunity to rebuild trust and improve service delivery, not as punishment.

NCAN also urged other regulatory agencies to adopt similar people-focused reforms, stressing that effective regulation can be a powerful tool for economic fairness and social justice.

Telcos begin airtime compensation for poor service, group hails NCC. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The group said the true success of the policy would not only be measured by compensation already paid, but by visible and lasting improvements in network performance across Nigeria.

MTN announces 3-month airtime compensation

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Nigeria has announced plans to compensate subscribers affected by poor network quality with airtime credits, following a directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The telecom operator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, April 22.

While the company did not specify when the compensation would commence, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, said at a media briefing that affected subscribers would begin receiving the compensation from Friday, April 24.

Source: Legit.ng