FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to immediately redeploy the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, from the ministry.

The United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) and the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA) have openly backed Tinubu’s security strategy.

The Diplomats said Matawalle's redeployment became necessary to eliminate what they termed "perceived internal obstacles" to success against banditry and terrorism in the country.

UN-WCD Secretary-General H.E. Amb. Prof. Tunji John Asaolu praised the growing military partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

He said the collaboration has weakened insurgent strongholds across several regions.

Asaolu described the joint operations as precise, disciplined, and effective.

This was made known at a press conference held on Monday, January 5, 2025, in Abuja.

He said the assessment revealed that despite the scale of recent joint military engagements, no civilian casualties were recorded.

Asaolu said the development underscores professionalism and adherence to international rules of engagement.

“We commend the United States military and the Nigerian Ministry of Defence for the progress recorded so far in degrading terrorist networks.”

However, Asaolu warned that persistent attacks show that terrorism has not been fully eradicated.

The diplomats argued that Matawalle’s limited security background, coupled with mounting calls for his removal from clerics and respected commentators.

UN-WCD further stated that this has drawn unwelcome international attention to Nigeria’s defence leadership.

The diplomatic body urged Tinubu to treat Matawalle’s redeployment as a decisive governance move necessary to tighten the security chain, reassure Nigerians, and fast-track victory against terrorism.

"In conclusion, I urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider these points seriously. The redeployment of Bello Mutawalle from the Ministry of Defense is not merely a matter of personnel; it is a critical step toward reaffirming our commitment to accountability, integrity, and the effective governance essential for our national security."

NANS asks Tinubu to sack Minister Matawalle

Recall that a viral past video captured Matawalle when he was the governor of Zamfara, seemingly defending bandits terrorising his state

The comment by Matawalle was said to have been made at the State House, Abuja, after meeting the then-president, now-late Muhammadu Buhari.

Groups like the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) are calling for Matawalle’s removal, arguing that no alleged “bandit sympathiser” is fit to lead the Defence ministry.

Coalition defends Matawalle over old video

Legit.ng also reported that a civic coalition defended Matawalle and rejected renewed criticism triggered by a year-old video circulated on social media.

The group cited the recent rescue of abducted Kebbi schoolgirls as proof of the minister’s operational competence in handling national security challenges.

The coalition urged Nigerians to ignore partisan narratives and focus on current evidence of service, describing Matawalle as an asset to the Tinubu administration.

