The minister of art, culture and creative economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has expressed sadness over the death of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, commonly called Mr Ibu

Legit.ng reports that Mr Ibu died after battling an illness which caused him to undergo multiple surgeries

Mr Ibu was confirmed dead by Emeka Rollas, national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on Saturday, March 2, with cardiac arrest said to be the cause of his death

FCT, Abuja - Hannatu Musawa, minister of art, culture and creative economy, has described the death of veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, as one death too many.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Musawa stated this in a statement she signed on Saturday evening, March 2, 2024.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's appointee lamented that Mr Ibu’s death came just 24 hours after another Nollywood comic actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, commonly called Sisi Quadri, passed away Premium Times noted on Sunday, March 3.

Musawa said:

I’m deeply shocked at too many deaths occurring at the same time. Mr Ibu was a household name who made families happy throughout his acting career.

His death at this time is very unfortunate and a sad one for us all in the entertainment industry. We will sorely miss him. May his soul rest in peace.

