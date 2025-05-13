Calls for the removal of Mohammed Badaru, minister of defence, have intensified as the Ethics Vanguard declared him unfit to manage the country’s alleged worsening security crisis

Ethics Vanguard backed critics who recently increased their scathing criticisms of the minister

The critics had raised the alarm over recent terrorist attacks, particularly in Borno state, where insurgents reportedly overran military bases and carted away 40 tanks and military platforms, calling into question the nation’s defence capacity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing mounting calls to sack Mohammed Badaru, Nigeria's minister of defence.

As reported by Vanguard, this follows concerns from elected public officials over Badaru's handling of Nigeria’s alleged deteriorating security situation.

President Tinubu urged to sack defence minister Mohammed Badaru over 'rising insecurity' across Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that there has been a resurgence of terror attacks in the North, particularly Plateau and Borno states, and members of the civil society organisations (CSOs) have waded in.

In a press statement issued on Monday, May 12, and signed by its executive director (ED), Ms. Amina Mohammed, Ethics Vanguard criticised the former governor of Jigawa state for allegedly failing to safeguard lives and property, declaring that insecurity has reached a critical level.

The statement partly read:

“The scale and intensity of attacks across Nigeria under Mohammed Badaru Abubakar’s tenure as minister of defence is not only frightening but also unacceptable.

“From Plateau to Southern Kaduna, Benue, Zamfara, Sokoto, and even the Federal Capital Territory, innocent Nigerians are being butchered like animals."

It added:

“If no action is taken, we shall march to the gates of the defence ministry, the national assembly, and other key locations to demand accountability."

Furthermore, the group criticised Badaru’s appointment, describing it as “a textbook case of misjudgment,” and accused the ex-governor of lacking the professional experience necessary to handle Nigeria’s security challenges. The group also blamed him for failing to implement defence policies, reform military procurement, or address intelligence failures, leading to declining military morale.

Nigeria’s rising insecurity and criticisms against Badaru

There is a high level of insecurity in the country, particularly in the northern region, where the Islamist jihadist group, Boko Haram and its co-terrorist groups have become a threat. This has put immense pressure on Badaru lately.

Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar is under scrutiny over rising insecurity across Nigeria. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Banditry, another scourge, has severe and far-reaching consequences for the economy of the affected areas, and the incessant activities of bandits have created a pervasive sense of fear and insecurity, directly impacting economic activities and development in the region.

In his Easter message in April 2025, Tinubu reassured Nigerians of his administration’s resolve to restore peace and security, emphasising that clear directives had been issued to the armed forces and relevant security agencies to end insecurity decisively and without delay.

Tinubu expressed empathy with citizens affected by recent violence and unrest, stating that he understood the pain and fear such events had caused.

The President, however, said he was saddened by the recent loss of lives in some parts of our country, maintaining that his administration’s resolve to restore peace and security remained unshakable.

Tinubu told to dismiss “virtually all" cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Modibbo, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged President Tinubu to match words with actions by sacking some ministers.

Modibbo, a former director of media and communications to ex-presidential hopeful, Nuhu Ribadu, asserted that Tinubu has three more years to change the dynamics of governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng