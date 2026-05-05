An old audio recording surfaced online, allegedly capturing Nigerian singer Charly Boy confessing to receiving money from Festus Keyamo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that activist Deji Adeyanju claimed Charly Boy told him that he collected money from President Buhari’s camp

The lawyer in a recent post on Elon Musk’s X revisited the 2019 issue and hurled insults at the activist

An old audio has emerged of Nigerian singer Charly Boy allegedly confessing to collecting money from Festus Keyamo, surfaced online.

Legit.ng recalls that Adeyanju revealed that Charlyboy confessed to him that he collected money from President Muhammadu Buhari to attack Atiku before the 2019 presidential election.

Charly Boy under fire as Deji Adeyanju questions money dealings. Credit: @dejiadeyanji, @charlyboy

Source: Instagram

However, reports claim that the musician’s reaction did not refute or accept the allegation by Deji.

In an audio obtained by SaharaReporters, Charlyboy was allegedly heard narrating how he met with Festus Keyamo and the money he collected.

He, however, did not state if he collected the money in order to attack Atiku Abubakar.

Excerpts from the audio:

Adeyanju: “Is it true you collected money from Festus Keyamo, and you were meeting with him? You told so many people that you collected money from him.

Charlyboy: “Ehn, that thing they talk about Keyamo is a very big truth but not like that.

“Festus came here after we talked about your problem. I asked Festus, do you believe in what I’m doing? ' He said yes.

“So I told him because you don go follow these people, you no go fit support me?

“Anybody can say anything, e no concern me because if I carry that for head, I no suppose dey here.”

Revisiting the event that took place in 2019, Deji took to his X account to hurl insults at the veteran singer. He wrote:

“CharlyBOY, sorry CharlyMan, oh sorry again, CharlyFRAUD is a shameless thief with no integrity or shame. He can only speak in a nation without morality. This shameless old thief betrayed our struggle and collected money from the Buhari regime while I was locked up in kano prison.”

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Charly Boy's leaked audio

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Anayo401008353 said:

"You claim you’re fighting for ordinary people but you don’t support the candidate of an ordinary people. The people’s choice you chose to be at war with him. So how can we trust you in our struggle for actualization of our new Nigerian."

@p_phlex said:

"Deji sees himself as a Saint. Criticising everyone but himself. We know u, and I don't think you're any better than the person you're criticising."

@ProfEdeko said:

"I hope you have details and evidence of his being a thief in case he sues you for defamation. If you have no evidence, please delete the post."

@Emmanue94098366 said:

"We know the story, we're in this country when the whole thing happened. You people formed a group to cash out from the Buhari regime but unfortunately for you guys, Charlieboy outsmarted you people and went home with the money alone. So, tell us the truth."

Deji Adeyanju drops bold claim about Charly Boy’s money scandal. Credit: @dejiadeyanju

Source: Twitter

Charly Boy visits Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Veteran Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charly Boy visited the now Olamide-Baddo bus stop.

The famous stop used to be named after the 75-year-old, but the Bariga LCDA made some changes.

In the viral clip during his visit, the man jested at those trying to faze him with this change, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng