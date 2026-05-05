Former Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections following internal political consultations

Gwarzo said his exit had followed “deep reflection” and wide consultations, citing evolving political developments as reason for leaving the party

The ADC confirmed he had appreciated the party’s leadership and members for their support while his next political destination remained undisclosed

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been thrown into uncertainty following the resignation of its former Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who has formally exited the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Gwarzo confirmed his departure in a letter dated Friday, 1 May, addressed to the party chairman in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, stating that his resignation took immediate effect.

Confusion in ADC as Kano Deputy Gov Dumps Atiku, El-Rufai, Others Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Gwarzo says decision takes immediate effect

In the correspondence, the former deputy governor made it clear that he was stepping away from the party without delay, citing broader political considerations influencing his decision, Daily Trust reported.

He wrote:

“The decision comes after deep reflection and wide consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers across the state,”

Gwarzo gives reasons for leaving the party

Gwarzo explained that shifting political realities had influenced his decision to reconsider his affiliation with the ADC, stressing the need to align with his broader political objectives, Punch reported.

He stated in his letter:

“Recent political developments and the evolving political landscape have made it necessary for me to review my membership in the interest of the people and the future of our state and the nation,”

He further added that his move was guided by principle and long-term governance aspirations.

“My decision is informed by patriotic considerations and the need to pursue a political path that aligns with my vision for good governance, democratic values and sustainable development of our dear state,” he added.

Consultations and political reflection

According to Gwarzo, the decision followed extensive consultations with political allies and supporters across Kano State, suggesting a carefully considered exit rather than an abrupt withdrawal.

His resignation comes amid growing political repositioning within various parties as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Despite his exit, the former deputy governor expressed gratitude to the ADC for the support he received during his time in the party.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate the leadership and members of the party for the cooperation, respect and support I received during my stay in the party,” he said.

Uncertainty over next political move

Gwarzo did not disclose his next political destination, leaving speculation over his future alignment as political activities gather momentum ahead of 2027.

His resignation is expected to further reshape internal dynamics within the ADC in Kano state as parties continue to position themselves for the next election cycle.

2027: Lawmaker defects from ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a member of the House of Representatives from Kano state, Umar Datti, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in what appears to be a prelude to his defection to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Datti represents the Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng