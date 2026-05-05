Arsenal have been handed a huge boost after two important players returned to training ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid

The English giants will host Rojablancos in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League later tonight

Arsenal were kicked out of the European tournament in the semifinal by Inter Milan last season, despite their impressive run

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has provided his team update ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid later tonight.

The Gunners will host the Spanish team in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal match, which promises to be explosive.

The first leg between both teams at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano ended in a 1-1 draw, with Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez scoring penalty kicks respectively.

Viktor Gyokeres scores in Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta announces return of Odegaard, Havertz

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed the return of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in the squad ahead of the match against Atletico Madrid.

According to Football London, the Spanish coach revealed that both players were absent from the Premier League match against Fulham during the weekend due to injury.

He admitted that the Gunners need more options in the squad if they stand a chance of progressing to the final. He said:

“Yes, they are available. They are in the squad, both of them.

Watch the video:

“We need options, we need the capacity to play different games, whether it’s from the start or after. So it’s really, really good news for us to have them both back.”

The former Manchester City assistant coach added that England international Bukayo Saka is in his best position and will definitely give his best. He said:

"That’s what we need when we arrive at this stage of the competition.

“The players not only (have) to be available, but to be in top condition and make the difference. Bukayo will certainly give us that.

Odegaard has made 22 appearances in the Premier League this season, while Havertz missed four months with a knee injury and has struggled with muscular problems since, per ESPN.

Arsenal receives a huge boost with the recovery of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal match vs Atletico Madrid. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans react to fitness news

Arsenal fans have reacted to the availability of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz ahead of the semifinal clash against Atletico Madrid. Read them below:

@VeloNews12 said:

"Arteta saying it before Atlético is half the battle. if Saka or Rice are even 80 per cent, that changes everything for Arsenal."

@Nmawazo wrote:

"Good to hear updates coming in at such a crucial stage. If Arsenal can keep key players fit, they have got a real chance to go all the way in the Champions League. Exciting times ahead for Arsenal F.C."

@Ameboosimnews_ added:

"Injuries always become twice as important once it’s Champions League semi-final time 😬

"One missing player can completely change the balance of a match. So something should be done quickly."

Arsenal handed 'favourable' referee vs Atletico

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA has appointed Daniel Siebert to officiate the clash between Arsenal FC and Atlético Madrid in London.

Arsenal have won all three matches officiated by Siebert, including fixtures against Sporting CP, Dinamo Zagreb, and Olympiacos FC in European competitions.

Source: Legit.ng