FCT, Abuja - The sum of N290 million has been allocated for the provision of solar street lights in the Musawa local government area of Kastina state by the federal ministry of arts, culture and creative economy.

This is contained in the ministry’s 2024 budget signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January of this year.

As reported by Daily Trust, the current minister, Hannatu Musawa, hails from Musawa LGA.

The ministry also provided N3.7 billion for “research and development”, and N98 million for a “Nigerian pavilion” at the next Cannes Film Festival that will be held in France.

The sum of N150 million was budgeted for the “art culture information desk” at the Abuja International Airport and N26 million for miscellaneous – refreshments and publicity, among others.

President Tinubu created the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy to drive the growth in the creative economy.

Legit.ng recalls that Musawa, who is currently doing her one-year youth service, is occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

The NYSC director, press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, confirmed that Musawa had been serving for the past eight months in the FCT. Speaking further, Megwa explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

Court dismisses suit seeking to reverse Musawa's appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a federal high court, Abuja, delivered its verdict on the suit seeking to reverse Musawa's ministerial appointment.

In his judgement, Justice James Omotosho said that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal right) to institute the suit against Musawa.

The plaintiffs, in their affidavit said Musawa was mistakenly screened by the Senate and appointed as minister of minister of art, culture and creative economy

