Turkish football commentator Sinan Engin has faulted Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray’s loss to Samsunspor

Samsunspor defeated Galatasaray 4-1 to delay the Lions’ Turkish Super League crowning moment till another day

Osimhen assisted Yunus Akgun for the opening goal, but his team capitulated in the second half and lost woefully

Turkish football commentator Sinan Engin has faulted Victor Osimhen’s role in Galatasaray’s heavy loss to Samsunspor in the Turkish Super League.

Samsunspor defeated Galatasaray 4-1 on Sunday, May 3, 2026, to delay the Lions’ from being crowned as the Turkish champions for the fourth consecutive time.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 4-1 loss to Samsunspor. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray took an early lead in the ninth minute after Victor Osimhen assisted Yunus Akgun for the opening goal, but the match turned sour for the champions.

Samsunspor took control of the match, and while being 2-1 ahead, goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc received a red card for a foul outside the box, and the home team capitalised.

Osimhen’s misplaced back pass to the goalkeeper was complicit in seeing him handle the ball outside the box and getting sent off.

Sinan Engin faults Osimhen’s performance

Turkish pundit Sinan Engin has launched a rare criticism of Osimhen’s performance during Galatasaray’s 4-1 loss to Samsunspor on Sunday.

Engin is a huge fan of Osimhen and praises his performance week in week out, but this time around, he was critical of his display.

“Osimhen is not bigger than Galatasaray. He played brilliantly during his loan spell. I admired him. But now he's arguing with the referee and his teammates,” Engin told Beyaz Futbol.

“He's playing incredibly carelessly. How can he pass to the centre-back? What kind of complacency is that, my friend?”

Engin also had words for Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk because of his defensive setup, which was woeful and contributed to the heavy loss.

“Today, the Galatasaray team may have played with the wrong defensive setup; they may have left themselves exposed,” he concluded.

Buruk spoke about Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz’s failure to convert their chances when the score was 1-1 and changed the game, and also defended Guvenc’s red card.

Victor Osimhen argues with the fourth official during Galatasaray's 4-1 loss to Samsunspor. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

“There were chances that Barış and Osimhen couldn't convert. Then it became 2-1. Our opponents took advantage of all the chances that came their way,” he told GS TV.

“Günay's red card was unfortunate. When the opponent's foot hit Günay's hand, his hand opened. Günay didn't immediately open his hand. The opponent's foot hit Günay's elbow, and when the ball opened, Günay's hand went to the ball. It was an unfortunate situation. I don't know how it will be evaluated.”

Galatasaray remains in control of the title race despite the humiliating loss, and will wrap up the title if they beat Antalyaspor at home in the next matchday.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray’s loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after Galatasaray’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Samsunspor delayed their title celebrations.

The striker apologised to the fans for the team’s performance and promised that they would beat Antalyaspor to seal the Turkish Super Lig title.

Source: Legit.ng