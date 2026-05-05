Twin brothers, Prosperity and Victorious Idemudia, went viral as they celebrated the completion of their studies at the University of Benin

They both bagged nursing degrees and were inducted into the nursing and midwifery profession, as they became registered nurses

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Idemudia Prosperity Osaose, signed out of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) alongside her twin sister, Victorious Aimose.

Celebrating their academic feat on social media, they shared photos from their induction as they celebrated becoming registered nurses.

Twin sisters who attended University of Benin bag nursing degrees as photos trend. Photo: @pnt_polishpalace

Source: TikTok

Twins at UNIBEN bag nursing degrees

Identified as @pnt_polishpalace on TikTok, photos from their induction ceremony were shared, accompanied by a touching caption.

They shared their journey, which was filled with challenges, lessons, obstacles, and victories.

The twin sister also appreciated their family for the endless love, prayers, encouragement, and support throughout their journey.

Twin sisters go viral as they bag nursing degree from UNIBEN. Photo: @pnt_polishpalace

Source: TikTok

Their photos were captioned:

"With hearts full of gratitude, we return all glory to God Almighty for bringing us this far. What a journey it has been filled with challenges, lessons, obstacles, and victories. Though the road was not always easy, God remained faithful every step of the way.

"We sincerely appreciate our family for the endless love, prayers, encouragement, and support throughout this journey. Your strength carried us through many moments. "

Appreciating God for their success, they added:

"Today, we stand as a testimony that grace speaks louder than struggles. Thank you, Lord, for making us a success despite every temptation and obstacle. Induction day. All glory belongs to God."

See their TikTok post below:

Reactions trail nursing induction of twin sisters

TINA said:

"Wow 🥺 I love twins 👯 congratulations girls."

prosperity said:

"congratulations 🎉 I tap from Ur grace."

olise_jane said:

"Congratulations my ladies."

EHIOMA said:

congratulations I tap from your grace."

Debbie said:

"Congratulations ladies."

Joy Aliu said:

"I don’t know why these girls post separate pics…bro it’s one person i keep seeing😭😭 there is no difference."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng