Twin Sisters at University of Benin Bag Nursing Degrees, Their Induction Photos Trend
- Twin brothers, Prosperity and Victorious Idemudia, went viral as they celebrated the completion of their studies at the University of Benin
- They both bagged nursing degrees and were inducted into the nursing and midwifery profession, as they became registered nurses
- His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A young Nigerian lady, Idemudia Prosperity Osaose, signed out of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) alongside her twin sister, Victorious Aimose.
Celebrating their academic feat on social media, they shared photos from their induction as they celebrated becoming registered nurses.
Twins at UNIBEN bag nursing degrees
Identified as @pnt_polishpalace on TikTok, photos from their induction ceremony were shared, accompanied by a touching caption.
They shared their journey, which was filled with challenges, lessons, obstacles, and victories.
The twin sister also appreciated their family for the endless love, prayers, encouragement, and support throughout their journey.
Their photos were captioned:
"With hearts full of gratitude, we return all glory to God Almighty for bringing us this far. What a journey it has been filled with challenges, lessons, obstacles, and victories. Though the road was not always easy, God remained faithful every step of the way.
"We sincerely appreciate our family for the endless love, prayers, encouragement, and support throughout this journey. Your strength carried us through many moments. "
Appreciating God for their success, they added:
"Today, we stand as a testimony that grace speaks louder than struggles. Thank you, Lord, for making us a success despite every temptation and obstacle. Induction day. All glory belongs to God."
See their TikTok post below:
Reactions trail nursing induction of twin sisters
TINA said:
"Wow 🥺 I love twins 👯 congratulations girls."
prosperity said:
"congratulations 🎉 I tap from Ur grace."
olise_jane said:
"Congratulations my ladies."
EHIOMA said:
congratulations I tap from your grace."
Debbie said:
"Congratulations ladies."
Joy Aliu said:
"I don’t know why these girls post separate pics…bro it’s one person i keep seeing😭😭 there is no difference."
Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class
The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.
He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng