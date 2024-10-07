Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, has expressed her confidence in her cabinet position despite ongoing rumors about a potential reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, has expressed confidence in her position amid rumors of an impending reshuffle of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Tinubu.

Musawa dismissed concerns regarding her potential removal from the cabinet due to various controversies surrounding her tenure.

Art and Culture Minister, Musawa gives stand on Tinubu cabinet reshuffling move

Source: Facebook

The minister made this clarification when she made an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program.

Her words:

“I don’t think there is a controversy about my person, and I don’t think there is a controversy about my office.

"What I can tell you is that I campaigned for the President, and I trust his judgment."

Musawa further reiterated her faith in Tinubu’s ability to make decisions that serve the best interests of the nation, Channels Television reported.

He said:

“I am not worried because I know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the best interest of the nation, and whatever restructuring he undertakes will be in the best interest of delivering his mission and vision for Nigerians."

Musawa emphasizes Tinubu's vision

Musawa underscored her belief in Tinubu's vision for Nigeria, stating:

“What I know of the President is that he has a vision and a mission to make Nigeria better than he met it.

"He is a very courageous man. As a leader, you have to take courageous decisions.”

She emphasized the importance of a cohesive cabinet that aligns with the President's objectives, Vanguard reported.

She added:

“For him to give Nigerians his deliverables, he needs a team of lieutenants to do that.

"I think it is healthy in any democracy for him to evaluate his cabinet to ensure they are working in tandem with his vision."

