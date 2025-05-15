Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has donated three bulls and N2 million in cash to troops, local hunters, and vigilantes who repelled recent Boko Haram attacks in communities in Borno state



Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South, has donated three bulls and a token of N2 million to frontline troops, Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters and vigilantes to enable them to celebrate their successes.

Senator Ndume rewarded some soldiers, local hunters and others after they fought against Boko Haram in some communities within Borno state. Photo credit: Senator Ali Ndume

The donation followed their strong resistance that repelled the Boko Haram attacks in Izge and Yamtake communities of Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

As reported by Leadership, the gesture is also to show appreciation for the commitment, sacrifices and bravery displayed by the troops and the local hunters in defeating the insurgency attack recently in his constituency.

Ndume stated this on Wednesday, May 15, while handing over the little support to the beneficiaries in Izge and Yamtake.

The Senator who was represented by the former Chairman of Gwoza local government area, Hon. Ibrahim Abba Chukun, said:

“In his usual magnanimity, our Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume has donated three bulls and N2 million cash to be shared among troops, local hunters and vigilantes.

“As a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, I have also urged the federal government, especially the Military Pension Board (MPB), to immediately process and pay all entitlements and death benefits of deceased soldiers who paid the supreme price.”

Senator Ndume made donations to celebrate troops after they stood against renewed Boko Haram threats in Borno communities. Photo credit: Senator Ali Ndume

Recall that Izge, Yamtake were among the several communities attacked by renewed Boko Haram atrocities, with casualties recorded from both sides of troops and insurgents who were overwhelmed and neutralised in large numbers after recovery of their arms and ammunition before retreating back to their hideouts in Sambisa Forests.

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was facing mounting calls to sack Mohammed Badaru, Nigeria's minister of Defence.

This followed concerns from elected public officials over Badaru's handling of Nigeria’s alleged deteriorating security situation.

