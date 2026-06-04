Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri visited about 200 Adamawa state students studying at Istinye University in Turkey under the state's overseas scholarship programme

University officials praised the students for their strong academic performance, saying many were recording outstanding results across various disciplines

During the visit, Fintiri announced plans to sponsor another 200 students to pursue master's degrees in Australia and Canada

Istanbul, Turkey – Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has praised Adamawa state students studying in Turkey under the state's overseas scholarship programme after university officials reported strong academic performances among the beneficiaries.

Fintiri, according to a statement sighted by Legit.ng, visited about 200 Adamawa students enrolled in various master's degree programmes at Istinye University in Istanbul, where he assessed their welfare and received updates on their academic progress.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri poses for a group photograph with Adamawa state students studying at Istinye University, Istanbul, during his visit. Photo credit: @AdamawaLas79384

Source: Twitter

The statement noted that the visit highlighted the human impact of the state's investment in higher education, with students pursuing advanced degrees abroad as part of the government's effort to build a skilled workforce that can contribute to Adamawa's development.

University praises Adamawa students' academic performance

Officials of Istinye University told the governor that the Adamawa students had distinguished themselves through excellent academic results across different fields of study.

According to the university management, many of the students are earning outstanding grades and have demonstrated commitment, discipline and dedication throughout their programmes.

The institution commended the Adamawa state government for sustaining the scholarship initiative, describing it as a strategic investment that is already producing measurable results.

University authorities said the students' achievements have validated the government's decision to sponsor their studies, noting that they continue to uphold the reputation of both Adamawa State and Nigeria.

Fintiri says students were selected based on merit

Speaking during the visit, Fintiri expressed satisfaction with the students' achievements and said their performance had justified the confidence placed in them by the state government.

The governor said beneficiaries of the programme were selected strictly on merit, adding that the initiative was designed to develop skilled manpower, empower young people and strengthen the state's professional workforce.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri receives a briefing from officials of Istinye University on the academic performance of Adamawa-sponsored scholars. Photo credit: @AdamawaLas79384

Source: Twitter

He described education as a critical driver of sustainable development and said the scholarship scheme was intended to expose students to global knowledge, innovation and expertise that would ultimately benefit Adamawa state.

"The goal is to equip our young people with the skills and experience needed to drive development at home," he said.

Another 200 students set for Australia and Canada

In a move that signals the government's intention to deepen investment in human capital development, Fintiri announced that arrangements had been completed to sponsor another batch of 200 students for master's degree programmes in Australia and Canada.

He urged the students in Turkey to remain focused on their studies, maintain high academic standards and continue serving as worthy ambassadors of Adamawa state and Nigeria.

The governor also encouraged them to return home after graduation and apply the knowledge and skills acquired abroad to support development efforts in the state.

The overseas scholarship programme remains one of the flagship education initiatives of the Fintiri administration, aimed at producing highly skilled professionals capable of driving innovation, economic growth and sustainable development.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri interacts with Adamawa State scholarship beneficiaries during his visit to Istinye University in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo credit: @AdamawaLas79384

Source: Twitter

FG releases 50% of owed allowances to students abroad

In a related development, the federal government has begun payment of long-outstanding allowances owed to Nigerian students abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship programme.

The development was confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Education in a statement shared on X on Wednesday, May 20.

It announced that 50% of the approved 2025 arrears have been released, while the remaining balance is still being processed. According to the Ministry, funds have already been sent through the Central Bank of Nigeria to Nigerian embassies and missions in partner countries for immediate payment to beneficiaries.

Source: Legit.ng