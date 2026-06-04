Peter Obi has cautioned youths against ethnic and religious division in political narratives ahead of the 2027 elections

The NDC presidential candidate also defended Pastor Adeboye, while describing him as a symbol of peace and unity

Obi further urged young Nigerians to focus on national rebuilding and avoid being used for divisive political campaigns

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has called on young Nigerians to be cautious of what he termed repeated attempts to divide citizens along ethnic and religious lines during political seasons.

Peter Obi urges Nigerian youths to avoid division and stop turning Adeboye into a political target. Photo: peterobi, RCCGHQ

Source: Twitter

In a statement shared on his X account on Thursday, June 4, Obi recalled that Nigeria witnessed a troubling rise in identity-based tensions after the 2023 elections, especially in Lagos, where public conversations shifted from governance issues to ethnic suspicion and mistrust.

He warned that political actors often struggle to compete on ideas, performance, or vision, and instead resort to exploiting divisions among citizens.

According to him, such tactics are designed to weaken unity and make the public easier to influence.

Obi also said similar patterns are beginning to reappear in the country, though in more subtle forms, where narratives are “planted and amplified” by people who may not fully understand the larger intentions behind them.

His words:

"Many sincere and well-meaning Nigerians participated in these conversations without realising that they were being drawn into narratives carefully designed by others."

"Today, I see similar efforts emerging again, sometimes in more subtle and sophisticated ways. Narratives are planted, amplified, and circulated, often by individuals who genuinely believe they are defending a worthy cause, without recognizing the broader agenda behind such campaigns."

Adeboye defended as Obi speaks on unity

In the statement, Obi defended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. He described him as a respected faith leader who has consistently preached peace, love, and national unity over the years.

Peter Obi reacts to Adeboye's discussions, calls for unity and rejection of political manipulation. Photo: RCCGHQ

Source: Instagram

He added that it would be unfair for younger Nigerians to shift responsibility for nation-building onto elderly figures, stressing that the duty of rebuilding the country rests on the younger generation.

As he put it:

"Even when faced with provocation, his response has always reflected humility, restraint, wisdom, and grace. At 84 years of age, it would be unfair for young and able-bodied Nigerians to transfer to him responsibilities that properly belong to them."

"The task of building a better Nigeria rests primarily on the shoulders of the younger generation. It is their duty to lead the conversations, champion the reforms, and drive the positive change our nation urgently requires."

Obi further urged young people not to allow themselves to be used as tools for hatred or ethnic mobilisation, warning against what he called the weaponisation of religion, ethnicity, or admiration for public figures.

He encouraged Nigerians to verify information, question narratives, and resist attempts at manipulation, insisting that national unity must remain a priority.

Legit.ng reports that recent discussions around Pastor Adeboye have been shaped by online claims and counter-claims involving his public stance on national issues. The church recently issued a strong statement rejecting narratives that the cleric cancelled a planned protest or expressed political support for President Bola Tinubu.

Adeboye speaks on Nigeria's insecurity response

Legit.ng earlier reported that RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye spoke on Nigeria’s worsening insecurity. According to him, he can only advise leaders but cannot command the President as Commander-in-Chief.

He urged government and security chiefs to act swiftly against terrorists, and also called for efforts to target both insurgents and their sponsors.

Source: Legit.ng