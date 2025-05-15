Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar revealed how President Obasanjo swiftly crushed Boko Haram in 2002 through decisive military action

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed how then-President Olusegun Obasanjo swiftly crushed the Boko Haram insurgency when it first emerged in 2002.

Speaking during a visit by stakeholders from Kogi East Senatorial District in Abuja, Atiku highlighted the importance of political will and decisive action in ending the threat.

Atiku Abubakar explained how former President Obasanjo defeated Boko Haram rapidly during his tenure.

Obasanjo’s swift response to Boko Haram emergence

Atiku recounted the early days of the insurgency, which began in Yobe state in 2002 while they were in office, Vanguard reported.

“The president sent for me and asked, ‘VP, what do we do about this? I said, ‘Mr President, let’s call the Service Chiefs and give them a deadline. If they can’t put it down, then they should put down their uniform and go away. We will get some other people," Atiku said.

He added,

“He called the Service Chiefs, I was there, and gave them marching orders. Within a few weeks, they put down the insurgency in Yobe. It never came up again until we left office.”

Criticism of later governments’ inaction

Atiku Abubakar shared how Olusegun Obasanjo eliminated the Boko Haram threat in a matter of weeks.

Atiku did not spare criticism for subsequent administrations, accusing them of allowing Boko Haram to regroup due to a lack of political will, Punch reported.

“So, I will say there’s a lack of political will on the leaders. When they’re killing your citizens, how can you even eat? They’re killing your citizens and you don’t give a d@mn; that is the greatest irresponsibility by any political leader, anywhere,” he said.

He emphasised that the failure of later leadership is responsible for the ongoing insecurity across Nigeria.

“So I hold our leadership responsible for all the insecurity that is going on all over the place,” Atiku concluded.

