Senator Ali Ndume has alleged that FCT minister Nyesom Wike hold membership in both the PDP and the APC

Wike earlier vowed to support President Tinubu’s second-term bid, rather than the PDP's Atiku Abubakar's candidacy in the forthcoming general election slated for 2027

In a trending interview, Senator Ndume criticised the nature of Nigerian politics, stating that politicians often shift platforms for personal interest rather than ideology

Senator Ali Ndume has alleged that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ndume to Wike: 'One leg in PDP, one in APC'

Ndume alleges that Wike is in the APC and the PDP. Photo credit: @Malindume, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Twitter

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, made the remarks during a Channels Television interview on Friday, April 11.

According to Ndume, Wike's one led is both in the APC and the other in the PDP.

Legit.ng reported that amid his rift with top PDP chieftains, including Atiku Abubakar, FCT minister Nyesom Wike has vowed to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term bid.

At an event in Rivers state, Wike said he has no regret supporting Tinubu and snubbing Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike earlier vowed to support Tinubu during the 2027 election. Photo credit: Lere Olayinka

Source: Twitter

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Wike disclosed what he would do if asked to support President Tinubu.

However, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remained undecided about contesting the 2027 presidential election, stressing the need for a strong opposition coalition first.

But speaking on Friday, Senator Ndum said:

"Politics is about interest; when people see that their interest will not be served very well in a particular place, they move especially in Nigeria where politics is more of platform not ideology.

"People can move around and it doesn't raise their conscience. There are some people that are not even ready to move around but they stick to it.

"There are some people that have been in PDP since day one, they have never moved. Like Bode George.

"Nyesom Wike has been in the PDP and has never changed his party but now you can''t say where he is; One leg is in PDP and the other leg is in APC."

Watch Senator Ndume's interview below;

