Borno state - Suspected ISWAP terrorists have killed no fewer than 6 villagers and several others kidnapped after attacking the Pulka community in the Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at about 4:30pm on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Makama said the victims had gone to gather firewood in the Bokko-Ghide/Ngoshe bush when they were ambushed and attacked, with several others abducted.

According to TheCable, Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region, disclosed that the victims were ambushed and attacked when they went to gather firewood in the Bokko-Ghide/Ngoshe bush.

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai evacuated the six fatally injured victims to a nearby hospital, where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Makama said three people managed to escape into nearby bushes during the attack and have since safely returned to their families.

The publication identified the victims as Ibrahim Kursu (45), Malam Ahmadu (50), Abba Zake (35), Hawwala Zake (40), Bukar Umaru (38), and Ishaku Naga (50).

Similarly, gunmen killed two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) Abba Aja and Shetima Abbaye while conducting routine patrols along the Pulka-Kirawa road in the state.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 5:30pm on Saturday, April 6, 2025.

Makama said the assailants opened fire on the CJTF patrol team, leaving several others injured.

He disclosed that the bodies of the two victims have been released to their families for burial in line with Islamic rites.

Boko Haram kills 2 soldiers, civilians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Yamtake military formation in the Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

The terrorists killed two soldiers and several civilians during the deadly attack that happened on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South in the 10th National Assembly shared more details about how the terrorists attacked and killed the soldiers.

Boko Haram kills seven in deadly explosion in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a deadly explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road reportedly claimed the lives of seven passengers, leaving several others injured.

Reports on Saturday, April 12, revealed that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated road.

The explosion occurred while a convoy, escorting commuters between Maiduguri and Damboa, was traveling along the road, which remains a known hotspot for Boko Haram insurgents.

