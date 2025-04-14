2027 Elections: “Ndume Planning to Join Atiku, Peter Obi’s Coalition,” Tinubu’s Aide Bwala Alleges
- Daniel Bwala, an aide to President Bola Tinubu, has accused Senator Ali Ndume of secretly aligning with the opposition coalition led by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi
- Bwala, in an interview, warned the leadership of the APC, alleging that Ndume's loyalty lies with the opposition despite his membership in the ruling party
- Bwala spoke a few days after Ndume cautioned President Tinubu to be concerned about ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s influence ahead of the 2027 elections
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to the president on media and policy communication, has alleged that the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, may be preparing to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and align with the emerging opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.
Bwala: "Ndume aligning with Atiku-Obi"
Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, on Sunday night, April 13, Bwala warned the APC leadership to be cautious of Ndume’s loyalty.
Legit.ng reported that Senator Ali Ndume warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be worried about former President Muhammadu Buhari's position concerning his second-term ambition.
Ali Ndume gave the warning while speaking on the political permutation ahead of the 2027 polls as opposition leaders visited the ex-president.
According to Ndume, Muhammadu Buhari commands a great number of northern loyalists, adding that his supporters have been occultic.
Bwala to APC: ‘Ndume’s spirit is gone, only his body remains’
Amid the plot to sack President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, Daniel Bwala, a residential aide lambasted Ndume declared:
“Let me tell you today, and I want everybody to hear, especially the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Ali Ndume’s spirit and soul are with the coalition; it is his body that is in APC. He is already going.”
In a veiled comparison, Bwala praised former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai for what he described as a more honourable approach.
“It is better the way El-Rufai did, just say, ‘I am leaving.’ You’d give more honour and credit to El-Rufai that he didn’t feel he could stay and be a snitch,” he added.
Read more about Senator Ndume, 2027 poll here:
- "Wike's one leg is in APC, the other in PDP" - Ndume alleges
- Atiku, El-Rufai, Malami, other opposition figures who visited Buhari: Full list unveiled
- Ndume gives cryptic comment on Tinubu's suspension of Fubara
- "The constitution is clear": Ndume blasts Tinubu over appointments made since he emerged president
2027: How Obi, Atiku, El-Rufai can form alliance
Meanwhile, political analyst Hammas Hayatu, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng outlined what El-Rufai, Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar must concede to make an alliance against the APC work.
According to him, personal ambition, party ego, and ideological differences must be sacrificed for the coalition to stand a chance.
“In a coalition, we are talking about what is everyone bringing to the table," he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.