Daniel Bwala, an aide to President Bola Tinubu, has accused Senator Ali Ndume of secretly aligning with the opposition coalition led by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Bwala, in an interview, warned the leadership of the APC, alleging that Ndume's loyalty lies with the opposition despite his membership in the ruling party

Bwala spoke a few days after Ndume cautioned President Tinubu to be concerned about ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s influence ahead of the 2027 elections

Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to the president on media and policy communication, has alleged that the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, may be preparing to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and align with the emerging opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Bwala: "Ndume aligning with Atiku-Obi"

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, on Sunday night, April 13, Bwala warned the APC leadership to be cautious of Ndume’s loyalty.

Legit.ng reported that Senator Ali Ndume warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be worried about former President Muhammadu Buhari's position concerning his second-term ambition.

Ali Ndume gave the warning while speaking on the political permutation ahead of the 2027 polls as opposition leaders visited the ex-president.

According to Ndume, Muhammadu Buhari commands a great number of northern loyalists, adding that his supporters have been occultic.

Bwala to APC: ‘Ndume’s spirit is gone, only his body remains’

Amid the plot to sack President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, Daniel Bwala, a residential aide lambasted Ndume declared:

“Let me tell you today, and I want everybody to hear, especially the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Ali Ndume’s spirit and soul are with the coalition; it is his body that is in APC. He is already going.”

In a veiled comparison, Bwala praised former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai for what he described as a more honourable approach.

“It is better the way El-Rufai did, just say, ‘I am leaving.’ You’d give more honour and credit to El-Rufai that he didn’t feel he could stay and be a snitch,” he added.

