A Nigerian lady who attended Covenant University shared the job she took on after she graduated from the school

She shared that many people would consider her job as the “most embarrassing option on the list” without any salary

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to react to the lady’s current achievement

A Covenant University graduate, Oluwaseunayo Ojo, shared the career path she chose while her mates were working as journalists and pursuing their master’s degrees.

She stated that she chose what everyone around her considered as the “most embarrassing option on the list”: content creation.

A Covenant University graduate shares how she ended up with 'embarrassing' job. Photo: Oluwaseunayooo

Source: UGC

Covenant University graduate shares content creation journey

Identified as Oluwaseunayooo on Facebook, she stated that her job as a content creator had no salary and no clear roadmap.

The lady, who recently visited her alma mater for an event, shared her story in a video she posted.

In her words:

"I chose what everyone around me probably considered the most embarrassing option on the list."

She captioned the video:

"Three years ago, I walked these halls with nothing but a phone, a dream and the audacity to believe it would mean something someday No blueprint. No guarantee. Just a girl who refused to quit on herself even when she had every reason to

"I documented. I showed up. I romanticized the ordinary because I knew that one day, the ordinary would become the story. And here I am. Back at the place where it all began, my ALMA MATER! not as a student, but as proof

"Covenant University made me many things. But most importantly, it made me brave enough to bet on myself when nobody else could see what I was building.To every girl still in her “nobody is watching” era Keep GOING! KeeP SHOWING UP! Keep DOCUMENTING! Your story is already worth telling."

Watch her Facebook video below:

Reactions trail Covenant University graduate's experience

Umeonyirioha Ugochi Juliet said:

"Ooooooh my "change that hair" baby girl is on FB too... Just seeing you here Babe. Welldone."

Odiong Inyang said:

"Those decisions really do make you feel lonely. This inspired me. Thanks sis."

Ade Bukola said:

"Girl, you don’t know how proud of you I am. You inspire me."

Ruth Odum said:

"Anything is possible. I am truly inspired honestly, I have taken the bold step and I just started documenting."

Thobechi Njoku said:

"Keep Going Seunayo. You're touching more lives than you'd ever know!!!"

Angel Vincent said:

"Keep it going Seunayo. You’re touching more lives than you ever could imagine. Lov u to the moon."

Ifeoluwa Ajijola said:

"You no be poor pikin sha. No tell me otherwise."

A Covenant University graduate shared the job she took on after she graduated. Photo: Oluwaseunayooo

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng