Aminu Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, has raised a chilling alarm over the escalating insecurity in his constituency, revealing horrific accounts of bandit attacks, including one where newborn twins were reportedly fed to dogs by their captors.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Jaji described the mass kidnappings, attacks, and lawlessness that have left many communities devastated and residents displaced.

“Over 200 attacks have been recorded in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area alone, including places like Dayo, Banga, Gabaki, Korea and Madura,” he said.

Chilling account of newborn twins killed by bandits

Jaji recounted a harrowing incident:

“A pregnant woman was abducted. She gave birth to twins while in captivity. Then the leader of the bandits took the twins and threw them to his dog. The dogs ate the twins one by one. Where are we?”

He lamented the increasing insecurity that has forced many to flee their homes.

“Many communities have been turned into ghost towns. Our people can no longer farm or trade and are internally displaced without recognition from government,” he added.

Calls for urgent government action

The lawmaker criticised the lack of meaningful response from federal authorities despite repeated engagement with security agencies.

“Zamfara was once one of the most peaceful states, but today it is a hotspot for criminal activity,” he said.

He urged the government to act immediately, warning that the insecurity threatens to spread nationwide.

“This is not about politics anymore. It’s about human lives. Protection of lives and property is the government’s primary responsibility,” Jaji stressed.

UK envoy links insecurity to Sahel spillover

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, attributed Nigeria’s insecurity partly to spillover from crises in the Sahel region, particularly Sudan and Niger.

Speaking in Abuja, Montgomery said the UK is collaborating with Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser to invest in security infrastructure.

“The issue of insecurity is still worrisome but we are working closely with Nigerian authorities to address it,” Montgomery said.

Military pledges intensified operations against terrorists

General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, assured Nigerians that the military is committed to dismantling terrorist networks. Speaking at a Defence Headquarters workshop in Abuja, he said,

“Troops have denied insurgents freedom of action despite isolated attacks. We are more determined than ever to restore peace and stability.”

Musa stressed the importance of combining kinetic military actions with psychological operations to combat evolving security threats effectively.

Bandits kill Zamfara Chief Imam, 3 children despite N11m ransom

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Amnesty International on Friday, May 2, strongly condemned the "gruesome killing" of the Chief Imam of Maru Jumma’a Mosque Zamfara state, Sheikh Alkali Salihu Suleiman.

The tragic incident, which occurred two months after their abduction, has plunged the Maru community into mourning.

The slain Imam and his children were abducted from Maru, the headquarters of Maru local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state—a community long plagued by persistent bandit attacks.

