Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kogi cyclist Shehu Mustapha rode to support Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's second-term bid

In Abuja, Senator Natasha praised Mustapha's determination while warning against risky long-distance cycling

The meeting ignited discussion on youth participation in sports and political engagement in Africa's most populous nation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro news.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central District, on Thursday, June 4, 2026, received a Kogi-born cyclist, Shehu Mustapha, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Mustapha had completed a solidarity bicycle ride from Umomi-Ikpokoje in Ofu local government area (LGA) of Kogi state in support of Natasha's second-term aspiration in the 2027 elections.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan receives Kogi cyclist, Shehu Mustapha, in Abuja and encourages youth participation in sports while warning against risky road rides.

Source: Original

Kogi cyclist visits Natasha in Abuja

Mustapha, who commenced the journey on Friday, May 29, 2026, arrived in Abuja on Thursday, June 4, after spending several days on the road. According to him, the long-distance cycling expedition was aimed at demonstrating his support for Senator Natasha and her leadership of Kogi Central.

Speaking shortly after arriving at the National Assembly after his five-day journey, Mustapha said his journey was inspired by what he described as the senator’s commitment to effective representation and grassroots development.

Senator Natasha’s media office quoted Mustapha as saying in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

“I embarked on this solidarity bicycle ride from my community in Ofu Local Government Area to Abuja to show my appreciation and support for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. This is my personal way of endorsing her for a second term in office because I believe she has made significant impacts on the lives of her constituents.

“The journey was challenging, but my determination kept me going. I wanted to send a message that many young people appreciate quality representation and are ready to stand behind leaders who are working for the people.”

Kogi: Natasha encourages cyclist

Responding, Senator Natasha commended the cyclist for his resilience, determination, and passion, but cautioned against undertaking such long-distance road cycling journeys due to prevailing security concerns across the country.

The senator expressed gratitude for the gesture while emphasising that neither she nor her office encouraged the bicycle ride.

The prominent National Assembly member said:

“I sincerely appreciate Mustapha Shehu for this remarkable show of support and goodwill. His determination, courage, and commitment are truly commendable, and I do not take such sacrifices for granted. However, while I appreciate the gesture, I must make it clear that I do not encourage anyone to embark on long-distance road cycling journeys of this nature, especially considering the security challenges currently facing our country. Human life and safety must always come first.”

Furthermore, the federal lawmaker encouraged the young cyclist to channel his passion into professional sporting opportunities by affiliating with recognised cycling bodies in Nigeria.

She added:

“I encourage Mustapha to explore opportunities within established cycling organisations in Nigeria where his talent, endurance, and passion can be properly developed. Nigeria has cycling associations and sporting platforms that can help transform his interest into a meaningful career and sporting achievement."

Kogi cyclist Shehu Mustapha’s visit to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Abuja ignited discussions about his long-distance journey and the effort behind it.

Source: Original

The meeting attracted supporters and well-wishers who applauded the cyclist’s determination and the senator’s message promoting both youth development and public safety.

Mustapha’s journey from Kogi state to Abuja has generated discussions among supporters and residents, with many describing the feat as an extraordinary demonstration of personal conviction and political support.

Read more Kogi news:

Natasha calls for PDP dialogue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha advocated for dialogue among aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members following recent Supreme Court rulings.

She expressed confidence in the PDP’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing calls for unity within the party.

Source: Legit.ng